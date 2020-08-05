FBI Seizes Large Guns From Jake Paul’s House During Raid

Instagram

When asked about the reason of the the search, an FBI rep explains that it’s ‘in connection with an ongoing investigation,’ prompting people to think that it has something to do with Scottdale protest.

More details about the FBI raid on YouTube star Jake Paul‘s California home on Wednesday, August 5 have made their way out online. According to reports, law enforcement officers seized several large guns from his mansion.

In footage from ABC 7 that was obtained by TMZ, they appeared to walk down Jake’s driveway in Calabasas while carrying what appears to be rifles and perhaps shotguns in hand. Each person reportedly carried two weapons. The video also featured one gun laid against a hot tub on the property.

While the YouTuber has yet to comment on the investigation, his attorney, Richard Schonfeld, has issued a statement. “We understand that a search warrant was executed at Jake’s Calabasas home this morning while Jake was out-of-state. We are still gathering information and will cooperate with the investigation,” he said.

When asked about the reason of the the search, a Federal Bureau of Investigations representative explained in a statement, “The FBI is executing a federal search warrant at a residence in Calabasas in connection with an ongoing investigation. The affidavit in support of the search warrant has been sealed by a judge and I am, therefore, prohibited from commenting as to the nature of the investigation. No arrests are planned.”

People assumed it had something to do with Jake’s Scottdale protest back in May. Jake was arrested and charged with participating in riots during a Black Lives Matter protest in Arizona. He was also accused of unlawfully entering the Scottsdale Fashion Square mall, where he shot footage of people looting.

Jake, however, denied the claims. The star, who recently came under fire for throwing a party amid COVID-19 pandemic, insisted that he does not “condone violence, looting, or breaking the law” or “was engaged in any looting or vandalism.” He added at the time, “For context, we spent the day doing our part to peacefully protest one of the most horrific injustices our country has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the events and brutality that were unfolding in Arizona.”