Fabio Jakobsen in induced coma after horror crash at finish of opening stage of Tour de Pologne race in Poland

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen was put into an induced coma Wednesday after suffering injuries in a crash on the final stretch of the Tour de Pologne race in southern Poland, organisers said.

Sprinting for the win at the end of the event’s opening stage, Jakobsen was sent flying into the side barriers after a collision with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen.

“Fabio Jakobsen’s situation is serious but at the moment he is stable,” the cyclist’s Deceuninck-Quick-Step team said in a statement.

“Diagnostic test didn’t reveal brain or spinal injury, but because of the gravity of his multiple injuries he is still kept in a comatose condition and has to remain closely monitored in the following days at the Wojewódzki Szpital in Katowice.”

Jakobsen was airlifted to a hospital in serious condition and was put into an induced coma, the Tour de Pologne press office said.

“Jakobsen has extremely serious injuries and his life is in danger,” one of the first medics on the scene, Dr. Barbara Jerschina, said according to reporting by naszosie.pl.

“We did everything that could be done, but the situation was difficult. It was difficult to intubate as he has a very serious cerebral cranial injury and a broken palate but larynx was able to be supplied with oxygen all the time and his heart was working well.”

The horror crash immediately caused the entire cycling world to stop and send their best wishes to Jakobsen.

Jakobsen was named the winner of the opening stage and Groenewegen was disqualified. Marc Sarreau claimed second and was among two other riders hospitalised. Luka Mezgec took third and the leader’s jersey in narrowly avoiding the finish-line crash.

A referee and a total of four other cyclists were also injured at the end of the 195.8km course.

Dylan Groenewegen and Fabio Jakobsen moments before the crash (Getty)

Groenewegen was slammed in a stern statement released by cycling governing body the UCI following the accident.

“The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) strongly condemns the dangerous behaviour of rider Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma), who sent Fabio Jakobsen (Deceuninck-Quickstep) into the barriers a few metres from the finish, causing a collective crash at the end of the first stage of the Tour of Poland,” the statement read.

“Groenewegen was disqualified from the race by the commissaires’ panel.

“The UCI, which considers the behaviour unacceptable, immediately referred the matter to the Disciplinary Commission to request the imposition of sanctions commensurate with the seriousness of the facts.

“Our Federation is wholeheartedly with the affected riders.”

Groenewegen’s team, Jumbo-Visma, also expressed regret at the way the incident unfolded.

“Our thoughts go out to Fabio Jakobsen and other people involved in today’s terrible crash in the Tour of Poland,” the team tweeted.

“Crashes like these should not happen.

“We offer our sincere apologies and we will discuss internally what has happened before we may make any further statement.”

“Optimistic” health officials spoke to Polish media about the situation when Jakobsen arrived to the hospital and why the decision was made to put him in an induced coma.

“The patient was transported in a serious condition and was put into a cerebral coma,” Paweł Gruenpeter, Deputy Director for Treatment of the Provincial Specialist Hospital No. 5 in Sosnowiec, told TVP Sport’s Patryk Pancewicz.

“First, we needed to stabilise the circulation and breathing. The cyclist has multiple head and chest injuries. He will be hospitalised in the intensive care unit and will undergo craniofacial surgery. The intervention of specialists in maxillary and plastic surgery will be needed. The time of the operation will depend on the patient’s health condition.

Fabio Jakobsen of The Netherlands is treated by doctors (Getty)

“It is optimistic that, apart from the craniofacial injuries, no changes were found radiologically in the remaining organs. The general condition is stable, but we have to wait for the next hours to assess the neurological status.

“The measures he is given do not allow a complete assessment of the degree of damage. I think we will be able to provide full information in the morning.”

The crash, which happened in the southern city of Katowice, took place exactly a year after Belgian cyclist Bjorg Lambrecht died in the hospital from injuries he sustained when he crashed into a concrete barrier during the third stage of the 76th edition of the Tour de Pologne.