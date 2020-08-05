Ex-Officer Who Fatally Shot Rayshard Brooks Reportedly Wants Job Back-Files Lawsuit Against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms

Garrett Rolfe, former Atlanta Police Department officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks at an Atlanta Wendy’s, is suing Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms to get his job back.

According to TMZ, Rolfe is suing the mayor and the city interim police chief Rodney Bryant. He claims that his June 13th firing violated his constitutional right to due process. The ex-officer feels officials violated a law that states there should be an investigation, notice, and a hearing before firing him.

In the lawsuit that TMZ obtained, Rolfe insists that Brooks became violent before the shot that claimed his life. He also explained that he was “within the scope and course of his duties.”

Currently released on bond, District Attorney Paul Howard is seeking to have Rolfe’s bond revoked. According to reports, he reportedly traveled to Florida without the court’s permission.

According to CNN, “Fulton County District Attorney Paul Howard argued Tuesday that Rolfe violated his bond by traveling to Florida without notifying the state of his plans before leaving,” according to a motion.

The bond order “expressly states that the Defendant is only allowed to leave home for medical, legal, or work related obligations. Thus, (the) Defendant has clearly shown that he will not abide by the conditions of bond imposed by the Court,” the motion said, asking that Rolfe’s bond be revoked.

As we previously reported, Rayshard Brooks was killed on June 12 at a Wendy’s restaurant. He was reportedly asleep in the drive-thru, when authorities were called.

Garrett Rolfe is facing 11 counts, including felony murder and aggravated assault, criminal damage to property and violations to his oath of office. Additionally, officer Devin Brosnan is charged with aggravated assault and two violations of oath of office.

