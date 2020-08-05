Ex-NBA Star Matt Barnes Back Together With Baby Mama After Nasty Breakup

Twitter

The former Golden State Warriors player and his ex Anansa Sims spark the reconciliation rumors after she posts a video showing them celebrating a birthday together with her friends.

Matt Barnes and Anansa Sims are apparently giving their romance another try. The former NBA star is reportedly back together with his baby mama, five months after their nasty split that led Anansa to file a restraining order against the former athlete.

The former NBA star and the fashion model sparked the reconciliation speculation after they celebrated a birthday together with her friends in Las Vegas. It’s unclear whom the party was thrown for, but the allegedly reunited couple has seemed to put the past behind.

Matt and Anansa broke up in February after welcoming their child Ashton in 2018. “Missing my Lil man.. Hopefully I’ll be allowed to see you soon,” he wrote at the time, hinting that she banned him from seeing their son.

Anansa then fired back, claiming that her son was able to see his father despite their breakup. “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you. The misinformation will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you did,” she posted a cryptic message.

Anansa later had a restraining order placed against him, alleging that he became obsessive and harassed her via texts and social media. Matt denied her claims, saying that the restraining order was a ploy to get full custody of their son and child support.

Matt also revealed that he broke things off with Anansa because he simply was not happy and that she became bitter when she suspected he was spending time with other women.

But things took a turn for the better two months later, with Matt publicly apologizing to his ex-girlfriend. “Private apologies don’t work for publicly disrespected. Peace … Love … Happiness @anansasims,” he wrote in the caption of his Instagram video. Anansa accepted his apology, saying that she loved him and had already forgiven him.