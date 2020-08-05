Everything We Know About Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 So Far: Premiere Date, Trailer, Spoilers

","provider_name":"YouTube","provider_url":"https://www.youtube.com/","thumbnail_height":360,"thumbnail_url":"https://i.ytimg.com/vi/yBGYh-jLOyE/hqdefault.jpg","thumbnail_width":480,"title":"Fear the Walking Dead: Season 6 Comic-Con Teaser","type":"video","version":"1.0","width":480}” data-url=”https://youtu.be/yBGYh-jLOyE” data-autoplay=”false” data-loop=”false” data-start=”0″ data-fs=”true” data-rel=”true”>

Fear the Walking Dead was midway through filming on Season 6 when the coronavirus pandemic forced production to halt, but AMC is soldiering on, and has set a premiere date for the new season of the spin-off. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 will premiere Sunday, Oct. 11, Chris Hardwick announced

…

Read More >

Other Links From TVGuide.com