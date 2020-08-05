Every NFL team’s biggest strength heading into the 2020 season

Tim Heitman / USA Today Sports Images

There aren’t many weaknesses to be found in the Dallas offense, which ranked sixth in points and first in yards during 2019. The team did lost some talent on the offensive line, but anchors Tyron Smith and Zack Martin are still around. Ezekiel Elliott remains an elite running back despite some regression last year, and the passing game has been terrific since Amari Cooper was added in 2018. Dak Prescott got one more weapon this offseason with first-round pick CeeDee Lamb, who will be the third wideout behind Cooper and Michael Gallup.