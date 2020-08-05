Ellen DeGeneres’ Brother Vance Calls Attacks on Her “Bulls–t”

Vance’s voice joins a growing list of celebrities and anonymous accusers who have shared their alleged experiences with the show and DeGeneres, both good and bad.

Among the allegations has been the claim, according to News, that employees were instructed by managers not to speak to the host if they saw her in the office.

A former employee told News, “If [DeGeneres] wants to have her own show and have her name on the show title, she needs to be more involved to see what’s going on…I think the executive producers surround her and tell her, ‘Things are going great, everybody’s happy,’ and she just believes that, but it’s her responsibility to go beyond that.”

In a letter to staff, the famous host addressed the emerging complaints, writing in part, “On day one of our show, I told everyone in our first meeting that The Ellen DeGeneres Show would be a place of happiness—no one would ever raise their voice, and everyone would be treated with respect. Obviously, something changed, and I am disappointed to learn that this has not been the case. And for that, I am sorry. Anyone who knows me knows it’s the opposite of what I believe and what I hoped for our show.”

The star also took ultimate ownership, stating, “My name is on the show and everything we do and I take responsibility for that.”