Dr. Dre’s Wife Says Rapper ‘Tore Up’ Their Prenup

Dr. Dre’s wife says that she does not have a prenup with the rapper because he tore it up just days after they were married — more than 20 years ago.

She says he. “destroyed the agreements as a grand gesture of his love for Nicole and his desire to have a marriage free of any financial restrictions governing their respective rights and responsibilities.”

According to legal documents, obtained by The Blast, Nicole Young is asking that the judge now put the issue of a prenup behind them before proceeding with the divorce.

Young, she is going to court because Dr. Dre is now claiming the couple entered into a prenup in 1996, before they got married, and he wants it to be enforced.

But Young says she was coerced into signing.

“I must sign a premarital agreement or he would not marry me,” she reportedly wrote. “I was extremely, reduction, resistant, and afraid to sign the agreement and felt backed into a corner.”