Dog walker mown down and left for dead in shocking video as pooch dies at roadside

This is the moment a dog walker was mown down, killing her pooch, as the callous driver fled the scene.

Police are hunting the three people believed to be in the car, who then got out of the motor and legged it.

Video footage was released in a bid to trace them after the horror incident on Wednesday, July 22.







Officers also think a black Vauxhall Astra was connected to the Renault Clio caught on camera.

Although the victim was left for dead, she thankfully survived.

Sadly her dog, Millie, died at the roadside.







The woman was struck on Doe Bank Lane, Great Barr, just outside Birmingham at around 5pm.

The footage shows that as the blue Renault loses control in a cloud of tyre smoke, it crosses the carriageway and hits the woman on the opposite side of the road, before disappearing into undergrowth.

A black Astra, which had passed the dog walker moments earlier, is then seen stopping 30 metres up the road.

As it halts, two males get out of the passenger side looking back towards the scene, while a third person, still at the wheel, puts the car in reverse.

As the Vauxhall heads backwards, two men and a woman can be seen jogging back into frame from where the Renault crashed.

The Astra’s road tax went out of date in June, according to the Government online checker.

A force spokesman said: “The crystal-clear CCTV footage shows a number of people running away from the scene.

“We’re appealing to trace them, and need anyone with information to get in touch.

“We’re also trying to find the black Astra that stops further down the road.

“We believe the two cars were travelling together and the people are probably friends with each other.

“Police are also trying to trace the occupants of this black Astra.”