Doc Rivers reacts to Trump bashing players for anthem protests

Donald Trump unsurprisingly blasted NBA players for kneeling during the anthem as the NBA resumes play in the Orlando, Florida, bubble, and Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers responded Wednesday to the President’s condemnation of players engaging in such acts.

Appearing on Fox News Wednesday morning, Trump called kneeling during the national anthem “disgraceful,” adding he will “just turn off the game” whenever he sees them doing so.

When asked about Trump’s rhetoric, Rivers defended acts of peaceful protest like kneeling during the anthem by stating, “We know justice is on our side.”