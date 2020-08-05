Diddy’s Son Injured and His Car Destroyed in Accident

Instagram

King Combs has been treated for injuries after he was involved in a scary car crash in Beverly Hills, California as his sportscar collided with another vehicle.

Rap mogul Diddy’s son, King Combs, suffered minor injuries in a car crash overnight in Beverly Hills, California.

The 22 year old was behind the wheel of his Ferrari when another motorist lost control of his Tesla and smashed the vehicle into King’s sportscar.

Combs was treated at the scene, according to TMZ, and the Tesla driver was taken into custody.

Both cars were totalled.