Demon Aaron Vandenberg slammed following post-siren taunt of Crows youngster

Melbourne’s Aaron Vandenberg has been slammed by AFL greats Dermott Brereton and David King, as well as Collingwood president Eddie McGuire for a taunting incident.

The controversial action came on the stroke of the quarter-time siren in Melbourne’s 51-point win over the Adelaide Crows, as Vandenberg’s teammate Jake Melksham was lining up to extend the Demons’ quarter-time lead to 10 points.

However, Vandenberg pushed Crows youngster Fischer McAsey to the turf after he was outmarked by Melksham, resulting in the field umpire awarding a free kick to Adelaide, thus depriving Melksham of his shot on goal.

The incident left McGuire fuming, with the ‘Pies president claiming that AFL football operations boss Steve Hocking was determined to get rid of such plays.

Vandenberg’s taunt on McAsey resulted in a scuffle breaking out between the two sides at quarter-time (Getty)

“I can tell you that Steve Hocking has got an absolute war on this type of play to get rid of the smart alec cheap shots after an incident,” McGuire said in commentary for Fox Footy.

“Whether it’s a missed goal or missed tackle or whatever. It has cost Melbourne a goal or at least a shot on goal.

“I can promise you, this is what the AFL are wanting to stamp out. They think it is absolutely no good whatsoever, they think this is a shocking look.”

Vandenberg’s taunting act is one of several in recent weeks which have resulted in reversed decisions, and Brereton suggested that taunting was something that had come into the AFL recently.

Melbourne Demons (Fox Footy)

“This has crept into the game. Players didn’t do it (in yesteryears),” he said.

“There’s got to be respect for your opposition that you don’t have to denigrate them to this level. Pay the free kick and let’s stop this rot.”

During the half-time break, King added that club coaches needed to take the initiative in taking it out of players’ games.

“There’s only one component of our game that’s going to stamp that out, it’s the coaches,” he said.

“If the coach says, ‘Hey, listen, you just cost us a goal’, I guarantee you through selection and those sorts of things they’ll correct it pretty quick.”