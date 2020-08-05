DaBaby Confirms DaniLeigh Romance in New Song After She Flirts With Bow Wow

Instagram

The ‘Rockstar’ hitmaker name-drops the Def Jam artist on his song ‘Go’ off the deluxe edition of ‘Blame It on Baby’, two weeks after she hinted at the end of their fling.

DaBaby has seemingly acknowledged his special relationship with DaniLeigh after it was over. In his new song “Go” lifted off the newly-released deluxe edition of his chart-topping album “Blame It on Baby”, the 28-year-old rapper name drops his rumored ex-girlfriend.

“R&B freak, I try to f**k her every day/ Curly-haired jiggy b***h, it might be DaniLeigh,” he raps on the new record. Realizing that he probably has revealed too much, he continues, “Ooh, did he just say that? You probably need to play back.”

DaBaby’s apparent confirmation of his romance with DaniLeigh comes two weeks after she hinted at the end of their fling. Sharing a picture of the sky taken from a plane, the R&B singer wrote a cryptic post which read, “Before I land.. I wanna tell myself that this is a reset trip…”

“what’s not for me God will not allow…. what I give love to should equally give back.. I’m giving all my love to myself , God and to my family,” she continued, before giving an update on her new album. She said that she had “everything I need to” including “cover album, movie and press,” adding that she “worked so hard even in the process of being hurt.”

Seemingly wanting to start over, DaniLeigh continued, “I’m clearing my mind.. cleansing my soul .. and finding closure for myself… I’m Coming back home a new person.. new home , new car , and new mind . I’m excited to see what God has in store for me . But I am also patient about it.”

“The blessings I receive are all reminders to keep goin and that God already has my life written out. Thank u for all the positive love but thank u for the hate as well… It’s helped me realize a lot and get stronger,” so she concluded.

But DaniLeigh may not be single for a long time as she’s already had a suitor. Bow Wow recently made public of his interest in the “Levi High” songstress by reacting to one of her tweets which read, “I’m the best gf. I’m loyal , loving , motivating , a woman of God, a family girl, a freak, a woman of God, I’m funny, I’m jiggy, hardworking , I ain’t boring , b*****h I’m perfect.”

To that, Bow Wow wrote back, “I know I said id never get married. But let me tell you…a woman like this!!! BOY ill call my jeweler so FAST ….”

Dani later alerted Bow Wow of her sexy video, in which she rocked a bikini while previewing her new song “Hold You”. “lol should I get bow wow on this,” she captioned it. Noticing it, the former “CSI: Cyber” star replied via Instagram Stories, “#HOLDYOU DONE DEAL.”