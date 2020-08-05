Coronavirus Australia live updates August 6: 725 new COVID-19 cases in Victoria, 15 dead; Hotel quarantine for people travelling from NSW to Victoria; Claims state scaled back tracing as cases soared; Queensland’s new border ban

By Jonathan Kearsley< class="text--">14:35

Victoria’s Premier Daniel Andrews has denied scaling back contact tracing efforts as coronavirus spread into Melbourne communities.

has confirmed with sources very close to the operation that efforts were reduced in May and June as authorities thought were on top of the virus and were close to eliminating it.

But by late May, the Rydges Hotel Quarantine outbreak had been identified.

Three weeks later the Stamford Plaza outbreak had taken off.

Both hotel quarantine programs were operated by contracted and sub-contracted security guards.

The program is now the subject of an independent inquiry in Victoria.

Sources told contact tracers were too reliant on businesses like abattoirs doing their own contact tracing.

has been told the failings in the system were “catastrophic” and “worse than the hotel quarantine program”.

Asked if he had scaled back resources in late May-June, Premier Daniel Andrews said: “No, that team is a very big team, it’s growing steadily as cases have grown”.

“We’ve always had people in reserve. If it has to grow further, it will.”

But can reveal by mid-June there were 57 tracers, but that grew to 2000 by the end of July. Many call handlers were brought in from Qantas, Telstra, Jetstar and Medibank.

Since June 9 the number of coronavirus cases has exploded by more than 10,600 with another 128 deaths added to the toll.