Collingwood’s Trey Ruscoe’s hilarious debut call-up to mother ahead of Swans clash, AFL

Collingwood young gun Trey Ruscoe will never forget the day he earned his debut after viewers and teammates were left in stitches when the phone call home to reveal the big news hilariously backfired.

Ruscoe was this week was named in Magpies coach Nathan Buckley’s squad to take on the Swans this Friday night.

When news arrived that the 18-year-old would make his debut, Collingwood’s media team clearly felt the phone call to his mother would be a worthy moment to capture.

When Ruscoe’s mother Fiona picked up the phone, her response seemed pretty standard as she was clearly shocked to hear what she described as “unbelievable” news.

Trey Ruscoe (Getty)

“Oh f— off, are you joking? I can’t. Oh my god, Trey, that is unbelievable. Are you stirring me up?” Fiona said.

However, it was her following response that left viewers and Collingwood teammates watching on in stitches after she asked her son if the entire Magpies squad had fallen over.

“Trey, that is so good. I can’t believe it! What, did the whole team fall over or something, did they?”

But like all mothers, she wished her son all the best while ending the call with a cheeky message.

“I’m so proud of you darl. I can’t believe so quick. Good on you darling, I’m really happy for you,” she said.

“Make sure you go out there and do the colours proud. Don’t be a big wuss.”