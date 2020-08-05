Christian Combs Suffers Minor Injuries After Tesla Crashes Into His Ferrari

Christian Combs, who is also known as King Combs, was involved in a car accident early Wednesday, which caused him to obtain some minor injuries, but thankfully he is okay.

According to TMZ, the accident happened shortly after midnight in Beverly Hills. Police say that a man driving a Tesla was speeding down Sunset Blvd. and lost control and smashed into Christian’s red Ferrari.

TMZ reports that Christian suffered some injuries, but he was treated at the scene and did NOT need to be taken to the hospital. Law enforcement sources revealed that the man that crashed into his car was arrested for DUI.

Footage from the scene can show the damage that was done to Christian’s car, and the man can also be seen taking a sobriety test, which he ultimately failed.

It wasn’t too long ago that Christian was involved in another car accident, that time he was in the car with his older brother Quincy Brown. We exclusively reported that the accident also took place Sunset Blvd., however that accident involved a female driver.

At the time witnesses said, Christian, left the scene in a black Range Rover with Diddy’s bodyguards while Quincy stayed behind as he was the one that was driving the vehicle during that time.

During this time Christian has not spoken out about the accident. Nonetheless, we’re glad to hear that he is doing okay!

TSR STAFF: Jade Ashley @Jade_Ashley94