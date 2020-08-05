Home Entertainment Chicago Rapper FGB Duck SHOT AND KILLED On Instagram!! (Graphic Video)

Chicago Rapper FGB Duck SHOT AND KILLED On Instagram!! (Graphic Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Popular Chicago rapper FBG Duck was shot and killed yesterday, and his death was captured by onlookers and posted on Instagram, MTO News has learned.

Here is a link to the video – warning contains graphic imagery

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the popular Chicago rapper FBG was shot and killed outside of a retail store in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

RELATED ARTICLES

©