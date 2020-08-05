Chicago Rapper FGB Duck SHOT AND KILLED On Instagram!! (Graphic Video)

Popular Chicago rapper FBG Duck was shot and killed yesterday, and his death was captured by onlookers and posted on Instagram, MTO News has learned.

Here is a link to the video – warning contains graphic imagery

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed that the popular Chicago rapper FBG was shot and killed outside of a retail store in Chicago’s Gold Coast neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to the medical examiner, the rapper, whose legal name is Carlton Weekly, was shot while standing in the first block of East Oak Street in Chicago on Tuesday.

FBG Duck was one of three people shot when a group of four got out of two cars on Oak Street and opened fire, police said.

FBG Duck was a rapper from Chicago, Illinois. He is best known for his breakout single “Slide”, which amassed over 53 million views on YouTube as of August 2020.[4] He was signed the RECORDS division of Sony Music Entertainment

FBG Duck released his earliest music in 2012, in the beginning of the drill music movement; mostly as a response to rappers like Chief Keef who are from a rival neighborhood.

He continued releasing music until his untimely demise in 2020. His most popular song is “Slide”, was remixed with 21 Savage.

