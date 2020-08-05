Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Logic: Context Matters!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Charlamagne Tha God has responded to Logic after he explained that he had an issue with The Breakfast Club interview with the best-selling author.

“When he basically kinda called me homophobic without even watching an interview and I was like, ‘I didn’t even say that,'” he said. “And then for him to just out his mouth be like, ‘Who raped your sister?’ so callous, that f*cked me up and I actually held onto that for six years. And I was like ‘this isn’t healthy and I’m talking to my therapist about it.'”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR