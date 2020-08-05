Charlamagne Tha God Responds To Logic: Context Matters!!

Charlamagne Tha God has responded to Logic after he explained that he had an issue with The Breakfast Club interview with the best-selling author.

“When he basically kinda called me homophobic without even watching an interview and I was like, ‘I didn’t even say that,'” he said. “And then for him to just out his mouth be like, ‘Who raped your sister?’ so callous, that f*cked me up and I actually held onto that for six years. And I was like ‘this isn’t healthy and I’m talking to my therapist about it.'”

Charlamagne denies Logic claims — saying that the clip from the interview edited out a lot of the discussion and that it had been taken out of context.

“Context matters,” Charlamagne said. “And not social media context, real actual context. And as you heard in that interview, he mentioned his sister being raped twice, OK? That’s why you got to listen to the whole exchange with Logic in full.”