Charlamagne Tha God Responds to Logic After He Criticizes Questions About His Sister’s Rape

Prior to this, Logic, who announced his retirement earlier this year, had a back-and-forth with Joe Budden, who accused the rapper of ‘reverse bullying’ over suicidal comments.

Charlamagne Tha God is firing back at Logic following the latter’s interview with Genius in which he talked about his past disagreements with the host on “The Breakfast Club” back in 2019. During that time, the host sked the rapper about his sister’s rape and homophobic claims.

“When he basically kinda called me homophobic without even watching an interview and I was like, ‘I didn’t even say that,’ ” Logic said in the new interview. “And then for him to just out his mouth be like, ‘Who raped your sister?’ so callous, that f***ed me up and I actually held onto that for six years. And I was like, ‘This isn’t healthy and I’m talking to my therapist about it.’ ”

Charlamagne Tha God caught wind of it and quickly responded in the Tuesday, August 4 episode of “The Breakfast Club”. Calling Logic “disingenous,” CTG said, “Context matters. And not social media context, real actual context.”

“And as you heard in that interview, he mentioned his sister being raped twice, okay? That’s why you got to listen to the whole exchange with Logic in full,” he continued. “But you know, on the internet someone edited it and it starts out with me saying ‘who raped your sister?’ And they’ve been passing that clip around for years. I don’t expect these digital d-heads to be smart, but I expect Logic to be smart because he was actually sitting there.”

The tense between Joe and Logic started after the former mocked the latter for announcing retirement earlier this year to focus on his little family after welcoming his son with wife Brittney Noell. During the July 18 episode of his “Joe Budden Podcast”, the host called Logic “one of the worst rappers to ever grace a microphone.” He added, “Let’s celebrate Logic getting the f**k out of here.”

Joe, however, issued an apology to Logic in another episode of his podcast. Logic later discussed criticism from Joe during his interview with Hot 97’s Peter Rosenberg. “He doesn’t like me for whatever reason,” the rapper said. “He wants to say I’m not black enough, I’m not good enough.”