Champions League schedule 2020: Full table, bracket & more to know for Round of 16 to UEFA Final

The UEFA Champions League schedule was interrupted when the COVID-19 pandemic shut down live sports globally in March, leading many to believe a top European team would not be crowned for the 2019-20 season.

Better late than never, as the Champions League schedule resumes in early August with a tweaked format for the tournament table and bracket. Because Champions League play was paused in the middle of the Round of 16, that’s where the tournament picks up with all matches being played behind closed doors.

The second leg of the Round of 16 will resume as scheduled with Juventus, Manchester City, Bayern and Barcalona hosting matches at their home stadiums, but the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds will play out under a new format. Rather than aggregate matches, the quarters and semis will feature single-elimination matches, and all will be played in Lisbon, Portugal. The Champions League Final on Aug. 23 will take place in Lisbon, too.

The Champions League hiatus from March through August also saw a change in how those in the United States can watch the games. Turner Sports ended its deal with the Champions League, and CBS swooped in to pick up the rights as the exclusive English language platform ahead of schedule. CBS will show all Champions League games on its streaming platform CBS All Access, and select games will be available to watch on TV channel CBS Sports Network.

Including the schedule updates, the new TV information and the bracket for the tournament, below is all you need to know about the remainder of the Champions League season.

Champions League schedule 2020

The coronavirus shut down live sports on the same day (March 11) that Paris Saint-Germain beat Dortmund and Atlético Madrid topped Liverpool to advance to the Champions League quarterfinals. That left four Round of 16 games left on the schedule.

The Champions League recently determined all four remaining Round of 16 matches could play out at their originally scheduled locations before the tournament heads to Lisbon. All Champions League matches are scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET.

Below is the complete Champions League schedule from what’s left of the Round of 16 through the Final at the end of the month.

Friday, Aug. 7: Round of 16 second leg

MatchTimeTV channelLive stream
Juventus vs. Lyon (1st leg: 0-1)3 p.m. ETN/ACBS All Access
Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (1st leg: 2-1)3 p.m. ETCBS Sports NetworkCBS All Access/fuboTV

Saturday, Aug. 8: Round of 16 second leg

MatchTimeTV channelLive stream
Bayern vs. Chelsea (1st leg: 3-0)3 p.m. ETN/ACBS All Access
Barcelona vs. Napoli (1st leg: 1-1)3 p.m. ETCBS Sports NetworkCBS All Access/fuboTV

Wednesday, Aug. 12: Quarterfinals

MatchTimeTV channelLive stream
Atalanta vs. Paris3 p.m. ETN/ACBS All Access

Thursday., Aug. 13: Quarterfinals

MatchTimeTV channelLive stream
Leipzig vs. Atlético3 p.m. ETN/ACBS All Access

Friday, Aug. 14: Quarterfinals

MatchTimeTV channelLive stream
Napoli/Barcelona vs. Chelsea/Bayern3 p.m. ETN/ACBS All Access

Saturday, Aug. 15: Quarterfinals

MatchTimeTV channelLive stream
Real Madrid/Man. City vs. Lyon/Juventus3 p.m. ETN/ACBS All Access

Tuesday, Aug. 18: Semifinals

MatchTimeTV channelLive stream
Atalanta/Paris vs. Leipzig/Atlético3 p.m. ETN/ACBS All Access

Wednesday, Aug. 19: Semifinals

MatchTimeTV channelLive stream
Napoli/Barcelona/Chelsea/Bayern vs. Real Madrid/Man. City/Lyon/Juventus3 p.m. ETN/ACBS All Access

Sunday, Aug. 23: Final

MatchTimeTV channelLive stream
TBD vs. TBD3 p.m. ETCBS Sports NetworkCBS All Access/fuboTV

How to watch Champions League games in the USA

CBS is now the home for Champions League action in the United States, but it will not show any of the 11 remaining matches on its over-air cable network.

All Champions League matches are available live on CBS All Access, which is the network’s online streaming service. A select few, including the Champions League Final, will be shown on TV via CBS Sports Network.

CBS All Access starts at $5.99 a month, but it is offering a one-month free trial promotion for new subscribers through mid-August. Users can cancel subscriptions at any time.

Below are the devices on which CBS All Access can be streamed:

  • Android
  • iPhone
  • iPad
  • Apple TV
  • Google Chromecast
  • Amazon FireTV
  • LG
  • PlayStation 4
  • Xbox One
  • Roku
  • Samsung
  • Visio
  • Xfinity

For the select games on TV, including the Champions League Final, CBS Sports Network has a channel finder feature for users across the country.

CBS was supposed to take over the exclusive English language rights for Champions League matches in 2021, but it did so ahead of schedule after Turner Sports prematurely ended its deal in June. 

Champions League bracket

The quarterfinal portion of the Champions League bracket was only halfway completed when the COVID-19 pandemic suspended the tournament. Which means there are 11 matches remaining, including four in the Round of 16, before a European champion is crowned.

Yet the bracket works a little differently this year. Below are the details.

How does the Champions League bracket work?

The UEFA Champions League in June announced this season’s quarterfinals, semifinals and Final would be played as a straight knockout tournament featuring single-leg fixtures in Lisbon, with the matches split between two venues — Benfica’s Estádio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (which will host the Final) and Sporting CP’s Estádio José Alvalade. No fans are allowed to attend any of the matches.

The Champions League bracket is formed by a combination of standings and draws. The Round of 16 bracket was formed by a random draw of the top two teams in each group. And even though the Round of 16 is not yet finished, we already know the quarterfinal and semifinal draw results, as those were determined July 10.

Based on the results of the random draw for the quarterfinals, Atalanta will play Paris and Leipzig will face Atlético. The winner of Napoli vs. Barcelona in the Round of 16 will be up against the winner of Chelsea vs. Bayern, and the winner of Real Madrid vs. Man. City will see the winner of Lyon vs. Juventus.

As for the semifinals, the winner of Quarterfinal 1 (Atalanta/Paris) will play the winner of Quarterfinal 3 (Leipzig/Atlético), and the winner of Quarterfinal 2 (Napoli/Barcelona/Chelsea/Bayern) will play the winner of Quarterfinal 4 (Real Madrid/Man. City/Lyon/Juventus).

Champions League standings 2020

Bayern Munich from Germany’s Bundesliga was the only club to earn all 18 of the available points in the group stage, as it swept Group B in dominating fashion. Bayern also finished the group stage with the best goal differential (+19) in the Champions League.

Below are the group stage tables that helped set the bracket for the Champions League elimination rounds.

Group A

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
Paris Saint-Germain65101721516
Real Madrid CF6321148611
Club Brugge6033412-83
Galatasaray AŞ6024114-132

Group B

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
FC Bayern München66002451918
Tottenham Hotspur63121814410
Olympiacos FC6114814-64
FK Crvena zvezda6105320-173

Group C

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
Manchester City FC64201641214
Atalanta BC6213812-47
FC Shakhtar Donetsk6132813-56
GNK Dinamo Zagreb61231013-35

Group D

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
Juventus6510124816
Club Atlético de Madrid631285310
Bayer 04 Leverkusen620459-46
FC Lokomotiv Moskva6105411-73

Group E

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
Liverpool FC6411138513
SSC Napoli6330114712
FC Salzburg6213161337
KRC Genk6015520-151

Group F

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
FC Barcelona642094514
Borussia Dortmund631288010
FC Internazionale Milano621310917
SK Slavia Praha6024410-62

Group G

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
RB Leipzig6321108211
Olympique Lyonnais62229818
SL Benfica62131011-17
FC Zenit621379-27

Group H

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
Valencia CF632197211
Chelsea FC6321119211
AFC Ajax6312126610
LOSC Lille6015414-101

Champions League results 2020

The first of six group stage match days began back in September, and the Champions League made it all the way to the Round of 16 before it was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Including the matches still to be played and those that were completed before the season’s suspension, below is the complete list of results from the 2019-20 Champions League season.

Champions League Final

DateMatchup/result
Aug. 23TBD vs. TBD

Semifinals

DateMatchup/result
Aug. 18TBD vs. TBD
Aug. 19TBD vs. TBD

Quarterfinals

DateMatchup/result
Aug. 12Atalanta vs. Paris
Aug. 13Leipzig vs. Atletico
Aug. 14Napoli/Barcelona vs. Chelsea/Bayern
Aug. 15Real Madrid/Manchester City vs. Lyon/Juventus

Round of 16 second leg

DateMatchup/result
March 10Valencia 3-4 Atalanta (Agg: 4-8)
March 10Leipzig 3-0 Tottenham (Agg: 4-0)
March 11Liverpool 2-3 Atlético (Agg: 2-4)
March 11Paris 2-0 Dortmund (Agg: 3-2)
Aug. 7Juventus vs. Lyon (1st leg: 0-1)
Aug. 7Manchester City vs. Real Madrid (1st leg: 2-1)
Aug. 8Bayern vs. Chelsea (1st leg: 3-0)
Aug. 8Barcelona vs. Napoli (1st leg: 1-1)

Round of 16 first leg

DateResult
Feb. 18Atlético 1-0 Liverpool
Feb. 18Dortmund 2-1 Paris
Feb. 19Atalanta 4-1 Valencia
Feb. 19Tottenham 0-1 Leipzig
Feb. 25Chelsea 0-3 Bayern
Feb. 25Napoli 1-1 Barcelona
Feb. 26Lyon 1-0 Juventus
Feb. 26Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City

Group Stage: Matchday 6

DateResult
Dec. 10Napoli 4-0 Genk
Dec. 10Salzburg 0-2 Liverpool
Dec. 10Dortmund 2-1 Slavia Praha
Dec. 10Internazionale 1-2 Barcelona
Dec. 10Lyon 2-2 Leipzig
Dec. 10Benfica 3-0 Zenit
Dec. 10Chelsea 2-1 LOSC
Dec. 10Ajax 0-1 Valencia
Dec. 11Dinamo Zagreb 1-4 Manchester City
Dec. 11Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Atalanta
Dec. 11Paris 5-0 Galatasaray
Dec. 11Club Brugge 1-3 Real Madrid
Dec. 11Bayern 3-1 Tottenham
Dec. 11Olympiacos 1-0 Crvena zvezda
Dec. 11Leverkusen 0-2 Juventus
Dec. 11Atlético 2-0 Lokomotiv Moskva

Group Stage: Matchday 5

DateResult
Nov. 26Galatasaray 1-1 Club Brugge
Nov. 26Lokomotiv Moskva 0-2 Leverkusen
Nov. 26Real Madrid 2-2 Paris
Nov. 26Crvena zvezda 0-6 Bayern
Nov. 26Tottenham 4-2 Olympiacos
Nov. 26Atalanta 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Nov. 26Manchester City 1-1 Shakhtar Donetsk
Nov. 26Juventus 1-0 Atlético
Nov. 27Zenit 2-0 Lyon
Nov. 27Valencia 2-2 Chelsea
Nov. 27Liverpool 1-1 Napoli
Nov. 27Genk 1-4 Salzburg
Nov. 27Barcelona 3-1 Dortmund
Nov. 27Slavia Praha 1-3 Internazionale
Nov. 27Leipzig 2-2 Benfica
Nov. 27LOSC 0-2 Ajax

Group Stage: Matchday 4

DateResult
Nov. 5Barcelona 0-0 Slavia Praha
Nov. 5Zenit 0-2 Leipzig
Nov. 5Napoli 1-1 Salzburg
Nov. 5Liverpool 2-1 Genk
Nov. 5Dortmund 3-2 Internazionale
Nov. 5Lyon 3-1 Benfica
Nov. 5Chelsea 4-4 Ajax
Nov. 5Valencia 4-1 LOSC
Nov. 6Bayern 2-0 Olympiacos
Nov. 6Lokomotiv Moskva 1-2 Juventus
Nov. 6Paris 1-0 Club Brugge
Nov. 6Real Madrid 6-0 Galatasaray
Nov. 6Crvena zvezda 0-4 Tottenham
Nov. 6Dinamo Zagreb 3-3 Shakhtar Donetsk
Nov. 6Atalanta 1-1 Manchester City
Nov. 6Leverkusen 2-1 Atlético

Group Stage: Matchday 3

DateResult
Oct. 22Shakhtar Donetsk 2-2 Dinamo Zagreb
Oct. 22Atlético 1-0 Leverkusen
Oct. 22Club Brugge 0-5 Paris
Oct. 22Galatasaray 0-1 Real Madrid
Oct. 22Olympiacos 2-3 Bayern
Oct. 22Tottenham 5-0 Crvena zvezda
Oct. 22Manchester City 5-1 Atalanta
Oct. 22Juventus 2-1 Lokomotiv Moskva
Oct. 23Leipzig 2-1 Zenit
Oct. 23Ajax 0-1 Chelsea
Oct. 23Salzburg 2-3 Napoli
Oct. 23Genk 1-4 Liverpool
Oct. 23Internazionale 2-0 Dortmund
Oct. 23Slavia Praha 1-2 Barcelona
Oct. 23Benfica 2-1 Lyon
Oct. 23LOSC 1-1 Valencia

Group Stage: Matchday 2

DateResult
Oct. 1Real Madrid 2-2 Club Brugge
Oct. 1Atalanta 1-2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Oct. 1Galatasaray 0-1 Paris
Oct. 1Tottenham 2-7 Bayern
Oct. 1Crvena zvezda 3-1 Olympiacos
Oct. 1Manchester City 2-0 Dinamo Zagreb
Oct. 1Juventus 3-0 Leverkusen
Oct. 1Lokomotiv Moskva 0-2 Atlético
Oct. 2Genk 0-0 Napoli
Oct. 2Slavia Praha 0-2 Dortmund
Oct. 2Liverpool 4-3 Salzburg
Oct. 2Barcelona 2-1 Internazionale
Oct. 2Leipzig 0-2 Lyon
Oct. 2Zenit 3-1 Benfica
Oct. 2LOSC 1-2 Chelsea
Oct. 2Valencia 0-3 Ajax

Group Stage: Matchday 1

DateResult
Sept. 17Internazionale 1-1 Slavia Praha
Sept. 17Lyon 1-1 Zenit
Sept. 17Napoli 2-0 Liverpool
Sept. 17Salzburg 6-2 Genk
Sept. 17Dortmund 0-0 Barcelona
Sept. 17Benfica 1-2 Leipzig
Sept. 17Chelsea 0-1 Valencia
Sept. 17Ajax 3-0 LOSC
Sept. 18Club Brugge 0-0 Galatasaray
Sept. 18Olympiacos 2-2 Tottenham
Sept. 18Paris 3-0 Real Madrid
Sept. 18Bayern 3-0 Crvena zvezda
Sept. 18Dinamo Zagreb 4-0 Atalanta
Sept. 18Shakhtar Donetsk 0-3 Manchester City
Sept. 18Leverkusen 1-2 Lokomotiv Moskva
Sept. 18Atlético 2-2 Juventus

