Champions League bracket 2020: Teams, standings, schedule & more to know for UEFA Round of 16 matches

One of the last images we saw of competition before world sport was shut down by the COVID-19 pandemic was the furious battle between Atletico Madrid and reigning champion Liverpool FC to remain active in the 2020 UEFA Champions League.

Atletico pulled out a victory in extra time to advance to the quarterfinals, spoiling LFC’s chance to retain the cup. But it seemed for a while — a long while — that might be as far as this went. There was every reason to believe the Champions League season might be abandoned.

As with most of European soccer, though, Champions League will return to complete its tournament. Five months and days will have passed between the first legs of Manchester City-Real Madrid and Juventus-Lyon and the Aug. 7 resumption of those series.

It’s doubtful there’s ever been anything like this, but at least it’s happening.

Champions League bracket 2020

When the pandemic hiatus began, four teams — Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig, Paris Saint-Germain and Atalanta — had established themselves as quarterfinalists. Four series remained unsettled.

UEFA will complete the Round of 16 as originally scheduled, albeit delayed. Teams that were on the road for the first leg of the round will get to play at home in the second leg. There will be no spectators allowed, though, mitigating homefield advantage.

Man City will be at home against Real Madrid; City owns a 2-1 advantage after its trip to Madrid. Lyon is ahead of Juventus by a 1-0 score but has to visit Turin for the second leg. Barcelona and Napoli are tied 1-1 after the first leg in Naples. Chelsea is in a massive 3-0 hole heading to Germany for the second leg against Bayern Munich.

UEFA held a draw July 10 to establish the matchups for the quarterfinals, semifinals and final, all of which will be contested at two stadiums in Lisbon: the Estadio Jose Alvalade and the Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica (also known as Estadio da Luz).

The quarterfinals and semifinals, customarily two-leg series, will be single-elimination, staged one match per day from Aug. 12-15.

The semifinals will be contested Aug. 18-19.

The final will be Sunday, Aug. 23 at Estadio da Luz.

How to watch Champions League in the USA

Turner Sports had secured rights to Champions League from previous rightsholder Fox Sports back in 2017, with a deal that was scheduled to run through the 2020-21 competition.

Last October, CBS won the rights to tournaments starting in 2021-22, but in early July, Turner surprised the soccer world by relinquishing the rights to the remainder of this tournament as well as the full 2020-21 event.

CBS announced it plans to put the majority of the 2020 tournament on its streaming service, CBS All Access, with only a few games — including the Aug. 23 final — on its cable channel CBS Sports Network. None of this season’s games will be on the main CBS channel.

The main CBS network has a conflict with the Northern Trust golf tournament on the day of the final. But during the quarterfinals (and one presumes the semis, although schedules aren’t available yet), CBS Sports Network is airing its regular daily talk show, Tiki and Tierney, rather than soccer.

So it is apparent CBS is pushing for subscribers to sign up for CBS All Access, which costs $5.99 per month for the option that includes commercial advertisements. There is a one-month free trial period.

The games on CBS Sports Network are also available on fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial.

For viewers in Canada, all Champions League games are on DAZN, the global streaming sports service.

Champions League schedule 2020

Here is the complete TV schedule to watch Champions League games in the United States:

Round of 16

DateTime (ET)MatchTV, live stream
Aug. 73 p.m.Manchester City vs. Real MadridCBS Sports Network, CBS All Access, fuboTV
Aug. 73 p.m.Juventus vs. LyonCBS All Access
Aug. 83 p.m.Barcelona vs. NapoliCBS Sports Network, CBS All Access, fuboTV
Aug. 83 p.m.Bayern Munich vs. ChelseaCBS All Access

Quarterfinals

DateTime (ET)MatchTV, live stream
Aug. 123 p.m.Atalanta vs. Paris Saint-GermainCBS All Access
Aug. 133 p.m.Red Bull Leipzig vs. Atletico MadridCBS All Access
Aug. 143 p.m.Napoli/Barcelona winner vs. Bayern/Chelsea winnerCBS All Access
Aug. 153 p.m.Man City/Real Madrid winner vs. Juventus/Lyon winnerCBS All Access

Semifinals

DateTime (ET)MatchTV, live stream
Aug. 183 p.m.TBDCBS All Access
Aug. 193 p.m.TBDCBS All Access

Final

DateTime (ET)MatchTV, live stream
Aug. 233 p.m.TBDCBS Sports Network, CBS All Access, fuboTV

Are there any American players left?

Chelsea fell in a deep, probably insurmountable deficit with a 3-0 first-leg loss at home to Bayern Munich when winger Christian Pulisic was out injured — and before he emerged as one of the brightest stars of the Premier League’s resumption.

Unfortunately for Chelsea and American fans, Pulisic is injured again and will miss Saturday’s second leg. Pulisic suffered a hamstring injury in Chelsea’s FA Cup final loss to Arsenal on Saturday.

That means we won’t get the pleasure of Pulisic being on the same field as Canada’s Alphonso Davies, one of the world’s best young players over the course of the 2019-20 season. Davies scored three goals and recorded six assists, mostly from the left back position, as Bayern ran away with the Bundesliga title. He has three assists to date in Champions League.

Midfielder Tyler Adams started five of games for RB Leipzig following the hiatus, playing multiple positions but primarily as a midfielder. Leipzig went 4-1-4 in those games, enough to stay ahead of Borussia Monchengladbach and finish third.

Leipzig will face defensive-oriented Atletico in its quarterfinal game, which would mean a compelling challenge when Adams is on the field.

Champions League standings 2020

Bayern Munich from Germany’s Bundesliga was the only club to earn all 18 of the available points in the group stage, as it swept Group B in dominating fashion. Bayern also finished the group stage with the best goal differential (+19) in the Champions League.

Below are the group stage tables that helped set the bracket for the Champions League elimination rounds.

Group A

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
Paris Saint-Germain65101721516
Real Madrid CF6321148611
Club Brugge6033412-83
Galatasaray AŞ6024114-132

Group B

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
FC Bayern München66002451918
Tottenham Hotspur63121814410
Olympiacos FC6114814-64
FK Crvena zvezda6105320-173

Group C

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
Manchester City FC64201641214
Atalanta BC6213812-47
FC Shakhtar Donetsk6132813-56
GNK Dinamo Zagreb61231013-35

Group D

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
Juventus6510124816
Club Atlético de Madrid631285310
Bayer 04 Leverkusen620459-46
FC Lokomotiv Moskva6105411-73

Group E

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
Liverpool FC6411138513
SSC Napoli6330114712
FC Salzburg6213161337
KRC Genk6015520-151

Group F

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
FC Barcelona642094514
Borussia Dortmund631288010
FC Internazionale Milano621310917
SK Slavia Praha6024410-62

Group G

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
RB Leipzig6321108211
Olympique Lyonnais62229818
SL Benfica62131011-17
FC Zenit621379-27

Group H

TeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differentialPoints
Valencia CF632197211
Chelsea FC6321119211
AFC Ajax6312126610
LOSC Lille6015414-101

