CFB Playoff changes schedule; championship game still on Jan. 11

Knowing that some conference championship games may be pushed back to as late as Dec. 19 due to complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the College Football Playoff Management Committee announced on Wednesday that final rankings for the 2020-21 season will be revealed on Dec. 20.

In the prepared statement, executive director Bill Hancock said:

“With recent schedule changes for the regular season, it makes sense for the committee to make its final rankings after the conference championship games, when it can get a complete picture of the season. The selection committee members understand the need to be flexible as we all navigate uncharted waters this season, and this move will allow them to evaluate all the available information.”

The CFP semifinals will take place on Jan. 1 with the championship game still scheduled for Jan. 11 at Hard Rock Stadium. Both schools participating in the title contest will arrive in Miami on Jan. 9, one day later than the usual schedule. Media day for the 2021 championship fixture is canceled and will be replaced by to-be-announced virtual media availabilities.

Hancock added: