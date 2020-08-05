Celebrity Pictures From The Myspace Era

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

*Grabs eyeliner and hair straightener*

1.

Coheed and Cambria’s Claudio Sanchez witnessing Taking Back Sunday’s Adam Lazzara and My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way give Matt Pinfield a kiss.

2.

Bam Margera, AFI’s Davey Havoc, and Avenged Sevenfold’s M. Shadows hanging out at a pre-VMAs party.


Roger Kisby / Getty Images

3.

Jared Leto and Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge sporting the same haircut.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

4.

Myspace Tom casually hanging out with Katy Perry.

5.

The Myspace squad: Chris Crocker, Audrey Kitching, Clint Catalyst, and an unknown emo friend.


Patrick Mcmullan / Patrick McMullan via Getty Image

6.

Travis McCoy from Gym Class Heroes petting Pete Wentz.


Jamie Mccarthy / WireImage

7.

Metro Station’s Trace Cyrus flashing his chest on TRL.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

8.

LMFAO dressed up as blinged-out Jesuses celebrating Halloween with Paris Hilton and their manager, Brooke Ashley.

9.

Katy Perry at the release party for Korn’s album, See You on the Other Side.

10.

Avril Lavigne posing with Joel and Benji Madden from Good Charlotte and Bow Wow.

11.

Tom DeLonge spending quality time with Fall Out Boy.


Scott Gries / Getty Images

12.

Avril Lavigne celebrating her birthday by feeding her then-partner, Sum 41’s Deryck Whibley, some cake.


Jason Merritt / Getty Images

13.

Sonny Moore, aka Skrillex, looking ghostly during his From First to Last days.


Daniel Boczarski / Redferns

14.

Ashlee Simpson during her brief yet incredible emo phase.


Jason Squires / WireImage

15.

It couple Michelle Trachtenberg and Pete Wentz, owning the room.

16.

Jeffree Star taking over a green room’s couch.


Shirlaine Forrest / WireImage

17.

Evanescence’s Amy Lee striking a pose at TRL.


Michael Loccisano / FilmMagic

18.

Lovebirds Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson sharing DJing duties.


Christopher Polk / FilmMagic

19.

Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba and Myspace Tom having a chat.

20.

Brendon Urie’s very emo haircut.

21.

Paramore hanging out with Taylor Swift at a Grammys party, NBD!


Tony R. Phipps / WireImage

22.

Bowling for Soup’s Jaret Reddick holding a bunch of Bratz.


Jemal Countess / WireImage

23.

Henry Winkler and Say Anything’s Max Bemis on the set of the iconic “Wow, I Can Get Sexual Too” music video.


John Shearer / Getty Images

24.

“Helena” crowdsurfing at the 2005 VMAs during My Chemical Romance’s set.


Christopher Polk / FilmMagic

25.

Alfie Allen smooching his sis, Lily Allen.


Danny Martindale / FilmMagic

26.

Death Cab for Cutie’s Ben Gibbard staring as Will Arnett and Andy Samberg share a slice of chocolate cake.


Stephen Lovekin / WireImage

27.

Bright Eyes’ Conor Oberst pulling off an impressive balancing act.

28.

Johnny Knoxville cutting in to chat with Green Day’s Tré Cool at the VMAs.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

29.

Billie Joe Armstrong playing it cool while Johnny Knoxville shouts behind him.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

30.

Linkin Park’s Mike Shinoda playing around with his late bandmate, Chester Bennington.


Stephen Lovekin / Getty Images

31.

And finally, Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus hanging out with Panic! at the Disco and Pete Wentz.


Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc

