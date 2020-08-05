Caroline Flack ‘Took Three Overdoses’ After Boyfriend Sent Image From Her Arrest to His Ex

WENN

According to her family, the former ‘Love Island’ presenter deliberately overdosed on drugs three times before she took her own life following domestic violence allegation.

British TV presenter Caroline Flack deliberately overdosed on drugs three times before taking her own life earlier this year, an inquest into her death heard on Wednesday (05Aug20).

The 40-year-old Love Island host took her own life in her London flat in February after it was confirmed she would face trial for an alleged assault on her boyfriend, Lewis Burton.

According to London’s Evening Standard newspaper, Flack’s mother Christine and twin sister Jody told the inquest the star was “devastated” in the days leading up to her death after learning Burton had sent a bloody image from her arrest to an ex-girlfriend – an image that subsequently appeared on the front page of British newspaper The Sun.

The hearing was also told Flack took three drug overdoses prior to her death, with her sister Jody stating one occurred before her first court appearance in December 2019 and another on 14 February- the night before she died.

“She attempted to take her own life the night before she appeared in court. I believe the shame of what the charge became against her was too much for her to cope with,” Jody said, with Tony Rumore, a paramedic called out that night saying the TV star refused to go to hospital as she was worried it would be publicised.

Rumore said he and colleagues were unaware of previous drug overdoses and were informed friends were planning to stay with her, and that Flack had agreed to seek mental health support in the morning.

Jody, who found her sister and attempted to save her life, said her sibling “would rather plead guilty, go to prison, and be termed an abuser” over what she called a “false allegation” than have her private life “turned into entertainment” by the media.

Burton, who did not want to press charges following his girlfriend’s arrest, also accused the media of “bashing her character.”

The court also heard that the star left a note lying on top of an open magazine, which read, “I hope me and Lewis can one day find harmony”.

The inquest continues and is expected to last two days.