Caroline Flack left handwritten note to boyfriend Lewis Burton at scene of her death

Tragic TV star Caroline Flack left a handwritten note to her boyfriend Lewis Burton on the day of her death, an inquest heard today.

The Love Island presenter, 40, took her own life at her flat in London six months ago in February.

The inquest into her death resumed today at London’s Poplar Coroner’s Court, with her mum and twin sister among those watching via a video link.

The host’s cause of death was given as suicide by hanging when the inquest first opened.

Witnesses will be connecting remotely to give their testimony.

The first witness statement was that of Stephen Teasdale, father of Flack’s friend Louise, who said he went to the scene after Caroline’s sister, Jody, phoned to say she could not get into the address.

He said: “We came to the flat and tried to force entry.

“We thought about phoning the police but knew the landlady… We got the key and let ourselves into the flat.”

Mr Teasdale said he found Flack’s lifeless body, hanged.

He said: “I brought her (down) and Jody started CPR.

“We were giving CPR for somewhere between five and ten minutes, then the police took over.”







Paramedic David O’Toole said he entered the property later and saw two women distraught on a sofa.

He said the victim appeared to have been “dead for a number of hours”.

He said the women said they last saw her alive at 10.30am that day.

One of the crew pointed to a handwritten note placed on an open magazine on the coffee table.

It referenced, positively, “Lewis”, believed to be Flack’s boyfriend Lewis Burton.

The note stated: “I hope one day me and Lewis can find harmony.”

The court heard no alcohol was found in Caroline’s system.

She had been taking a drug to treat insomnia but levels were not fatal and a post-mortem examination found no signs of assault or restraint on her body.

When the inquest opened earlier this year, Coroner’s Officer Sandra Polson said the star had “apparently been found hanging” on February 15, while an autopsy said the provisional cause of death was suspension by ligature.

Poplar Coroner’s Court previously heard how Caroline’s body was identified by her twin sister Jody Flack, who had been due to visit her that day.

The former Love Island host took her own life after learning her trial over an alleged attack on boyfriend Lewis Burton was going ahead.

She was charged with assault by beating after a row at her London flat with Burton.

Caroline pleaded not guilty and her boyfriend always maintained her innocence, while her family slammed prosecutors for pursuing the case against the star – calling it a “show trial”.

She stepped down from hosting duties, and in an unpublished Instagram post released by her family after her death, Caroline said her “whole world and future was swept from under my feet” after her arrest.

In the aftermath of the tragedy, the Crown Prosecution Service said in a statement: “Our thoughts remain with the family and friends of Caroline Flack.

“It is normal practice for prosecutors to hold a debriefing in complex or sensitive cases after they have ended.

“This has taken place and found that the case was handled appropriately and in line with our published legal guidance.”