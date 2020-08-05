Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Wap’ Music Video to Feature Kylie Jenner

WENN

More details about Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion‘s highly-anticipated single have surfaced online. It’s now being reported that the accompanying music video will feature none other than Kylie Jenner.

Not only the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star, but the visuals allegedly will also see a number of stars like Sukihana, Rubi Rose and Mulatto making appearances. Reports additionally suggested that the music video was filmed one week prior to Kylie’s infamous pool party where Megan got shot in both feet.

Both “Wap” and its music video are expected to be released on Friday, August 7.

Cardi announced the single earlier this week, revealing the artwork that saw her and Megan posing with their backs facing each other. In addition to that, the female rappers sported matching hairstyles and gold earrings as both of them covered their private parts with their hands and stuck their tongues out. News of the single drew fans wild to the point that it crashed Cardi’s website.

“Wap” is expected to serve as the first single off Cardi’s upcoming sophomore album. Even though she has yet to give more details about the effort like its tracklist and title, the Grammy winner previously said that the album is expected to hit the stores this year.

In an interview with Forbes, Cardi admitted to being “a little bit stressful” while working on the upcoming project because she felt the need to make it better than her debut album “Invasion of Privacy”. She said, “I was never the type of person that worried about the success of music, but the pressure that people put on you when it comes to it, it gives you this pressure. And then, on top of that, I feel like music is changing.”

She continued, “So I feel like I’m not really sure what people are looking for. But I’m just going to have fun in the studio and do what I like to do, and make what I would like to hear. I’m not worried about anybody else but myself.”