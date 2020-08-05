Canada’s trade gap widens sharply as exports lag imports

Article content continued

“This is sort of a start-your-engines month,” said Peter Hall, chief economist at Export Development Canada.

He noted that the auto sector rebound also highlights a return of consumer confidence in purchasing big-ticket items. “It’s a very strong statement on the overall economy,” Hall said.

Exports to and imports from the United States, meanwhile, both rebounded but remain well below pre-pandemic levels. Economists warned that the outlook for the United States, Canada’s largest trading partner, remains an unclear.

“The big go-forward risk remains that re-escalation of virus spread in the United States will prompt renewed shutdowns and weigh on Canadian trade flows once again as a result,” Nathan Janzen, senior economist at RBC Economics, said in a note.

The Canadian dollar gave back some of its gains after the data, having strengthened earlier to its highest in more than five months at 1.3230 per U.S. dollar, or 75.59 U.S. cents.

© Thomson 2020