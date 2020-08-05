Bollywood stars send out their prayers to Beirut after explosion wrecks the town

The world was in a state of shock last night as videos of a massive explosion in Beirut surfaced online. The blast took place after an accident in a firecracker factory of Lebanon’s capital and went on to cast large scale destruction in the city along with injuring and killing several innocent citizens. Social media was flooded with condolence messages and prayers for those affected by the tragedy. Bollywood stars like Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Farhan Akhtar and Bhumi Pednekar too sent out their well wishes to the people of Beirut. Here’s what they had to say.



This is awful. Absolutely devastating. Sending all my love and prayers to everyone affected by this tragedy. #Beirut ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ https://t.co/xNVA3KLWRC

— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) August 4, 2020

Horrifying and heart-wrenching! Cannot imagine what devastation and pain there must be on the streets of #Beirut Ravaged one too many times! ðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ðÂÂÂðÂÂ½ https://t.co/WJCBuonPyh

— Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) August 4, 2020

When your mind does not want to believe what your eyes have just seen. #Beirut and it’s people in my thoughts .. ðÂÂÂ

— Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) August 4, 2020

Heart broken for #Beirut. I love the land for its wrecked beauty, expressive citizens and resilience. Praying for healing and relief. pic.twitter.com/b34xRcHPeX

— Lisa Ray (@Lisaraniray) August 5, 2020