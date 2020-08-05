Boeing does not see immediate need to raise cash with new debt By

© . FILE PHOTO: Signage of The Boeing Company in Seattle
SEATTLE () – Boeing Co (N:) does not see the need to add to liquidity through additional debt offerings to manage the downturn in global aviation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, chief financial officer Greg Smith said on Wednesday.
Smith also told a conference that “priority one” for Boeing would be paying down its debt and getting its balance sheet back in order when the industry recovers.
