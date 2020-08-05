Blockchain Foundry Announces Renewal of Blockchain Development Agreement with the LODE Community

THIS NEWS RELEASE IS INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION IN CANADA ONLY AND IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISSEMINATION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES.

TORONTO, Aug. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Blockchain Foundry Inc. (“BCF” or the “Company”) (CSE:BCFN), a leading North American blockchain development firm, has renewed its blockchain development agreement (the “Agreement”) with the LODE Community (“LODE”). The Agreement commenced on August 3, 2020 and is valued at approximately C$90,000.

The Company’s initial agreement with LODE was announced in February 2019 and more information can be found in the Company’s news release dated February 14, 2019.

About Blockchain Foundry Inc.

Blockchain Foundry develops and commercializes blockchain-based business solutions and provides consulting services to corporate clients seeking to incorporate blockchain technology into their businesses.

Blockchain Foundry Contact Information:

Chris Marsh

President

[email protected]

(647) 330-4572

