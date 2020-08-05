Blackstone says it has reached a $4.7B deal for a majority stake in Ancestry.com; sources say Singaporean sovereign-wealth fund GIC will retain a ~25% stake (Heather Perlberg/Bloomberg)

Heather Perlberg / Bloomberg:
Blackstone says it has reached a $4.7B deal for a majority stake in Ancestry.com; sources say Singaporean sovereign-wealth fund GIC will retain a ~25% stake — – Firm will take about 75% ownership stake in Utah-based company,nbsp; — Alternative asset manager has a $156 billion cash pile
