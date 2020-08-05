Bills All-Pro CB Tre’Davious White unsure if he’ll play in 2020

Thursday’s 4 p.m. ET opt-out deadline is looming for NFL players, and Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White, like many, isn’t sure if he’ll play in 2020.

White said Wednesday that he’s “undecided” about whether to play in the upcoming season and still is discussing the matter with his family, according to Vic Carucci of The Buffalo News.

“At the end of the day, no matter what, my family is always going to come first,” White said. “My kids are always going to come first.”

While he did report to training camp, White says it’s because he’s evaluating the team’s health and safety protocols to be sure they’re keeping their players health in best interests.

White is the best defensive player the Bills have, and losing him could prove to be detrimental for a team looking to win the AFC East for the first time since 1995.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a breakout year last season, recording six interceptions, two forced fumbles, one sack, 48 solo tackles, four tackles for a loss and a quarterback hit. He was also named to his first Pro Bowl and earned All-Pro honors.

If White opts out, Buffalo could replace him with Taron Johnson, Akeem King or Siran Neal.

Many players already have decided to sit out the 2020 season amid the coronavirus pandemic, including eight New England Patriots players, Carolina WR Devin Funchess, Giants OL Nate Solder and K.C. OL Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, among others.