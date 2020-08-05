BigCommerce Triples in IPO, Joining a Crowded Online Field By .com

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
6

© .

By Christiana Sciaudone

.com — BigCommerce shares more than tripled on their first trading day, and were halted twice on volatility.

The initial public offering priced at $24, above the expected range of $18 to $20, and is now trading above $90 in the afternoon session. The e-commerce business is getting crowded, as Bigcommerce Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:) joins Shopify Inc (NYSE:), which has more than doubled this year to trade above $1,000.

For merchants looking at where and how to sell their wares, they can also tap Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:), eBay Inc (NASDAQ:), and Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:), among other online marketplaces.

BigCommerce has a way to go to catch up with its rivals. Revenue in the second quarter is estimated at between $35.5 million and $35.8 million. That compares to Shopify’s $714.3 million in sales for the second quarter.

Last week, Shopify reported quarterly earnings that beat estimates, with earnings per share of $1.05 compared to the average analyst forecast of 1 cent. Amazon also blasted through expectations when it reported last week, with earnings per share of $10.30 compared to the average forecast of $1.48. Rival eBay bested forecasts, but by a smaller margin, with EPS of $1.08 versus the expected $1.05.

Etsy reports results after the close on Wednesday.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR