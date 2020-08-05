Big Ten’s conference-only football season schedule revealed

The regular season will end on Nov. 21 and the championship game is scheduled for Dec. 5 at Indianapolois’ Lucas Oil Stadium, which is home to the Colts.

Michigan and Ohio State will face each other on Oct. 24, which is the first time since 1942 that the rivals won’t play at the end of the regular season.

The league also announced that medical protocols will include twice-weekly coronavirus testing. They’ll be using a third-party laboratory to conduct testing.

Ohio State has won the Big Ten championship for the last three years and also won it in 2014.