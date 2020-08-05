Big Ten football schedule for 2020, dates for every conference game

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1

The Big Ten released its 2020 college football schedule on Tuesday.  

The conference-only schedule begins Sept. 3 and concludes with the Big Ten championship game Dec. 5. Each Big Ten team will have two bye weeks built into the schedule to account for possible changes because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.  

MORE: Notable college football players opting out in 2020

The most noticeable item? Michigan will play at Ohio State on Oct. 24 — the eighth week of the proposed schedule. That will be one of the more discussed items if there is a 2020 college football season.  

The Big Ten is the second Power 5 conference to release a full schedule with dates for the 2020 season. Here’s a look.  

2020 Big Ten week-by-week schedule   

Sept. 5 

Ohio State at Illinois (Thursday)  
Indiana at Wisconsin (Friday)  
Maryland at Iowa  
Minnesota at Michigan State  
Nebraska at Rutgers  
Northwestern at Penn State  
Purdue at Michigan  

Sept. 12  

Illinois at Nebraska  
Iowa at Purdue  
Michigan at Minnesota  
Wisconsin at Northwestern  
Iowa at Purdue  
Michigan State at Maryland  
Rutgers at Ohio State  

Sept. 19  

Illinois at Indiana  
Iowa at Minnesota  
Wisconsin at Nebraska  
Northwestern at Michigan State  
Ohio State at Purdue  
Penn State at Michigan  
Rutgers at Maryland 

Sept. 26  

Purdue at Illinois  
Nebraska at Iowa  
Minnesota at Wisconsin  
Maryland at Northwestern  
Indiana at Ohio State  
Rutgers at Michigan  
Michigan State at Penn State  

Oct. 3  

Northwestern at Iowa  
Minnesota at Nebraska  
Wisconsin at Maryland  
Michigan State at Michigan  
Penn State at Rutgers  
Bye: Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, Ohio State  

Oct. 10 

Iowa at Illinois  
Nebraska at Ohio State  
Indiana at Minnesota  
Purdue at Wisconsin  
Bye: Northwestern, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers  

Oct. 17 

Illinois at Northwestern  
Rutgers at Purdue  
Michigan at Indiana  
Maryland at Penn State  
Ohio State at Michigan State 
Bye: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin   

Oct. 24 

Illinois at Wisconsin  
Iowa at Penn State  
Purdue at Minnesota  
Nebraska at Northwestern  
Maryland at Indiana  
Michigan at Ohio State  
Rutgers at Michigan State  

Oct. 31  

Minnesota at Illinois  
Michigan State at Iowa  
Penn State at Nebraska  
Northwestern at Purdue  
Wisconsin at Michigan  
Indiana at Rutgers  
Ohio State at Maryland 

Nov. 7  

Illinois at Rutgers  
Indiana at Michigan State  
Maryland at Michigan  
Ohio State at Penn State  
Bye: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin  

Nov. 14  

Wisconsin at Iowa  
Nebraska at Purdue  
Northwestern at Minnesota  
Bye: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers  

Nov. 21 

Penn State at Illinois  
Iowa at Ohio State  
Michigan State at Nebraska  
Michigan at Northwestern  
Purdue at Indiana  
Rutgers at Wisconsin  
Minnesota at Maryland  

Nov. 28 

Open  

Dec. 5 

Big Ten championship game  

2020 Big Ten team-by-team schedules   

Illinois  

Sept. 3: vs. Ohio State  
Sept. 12: at Nebraska  
Sept. 19: at Indiana  
Sept. 26: vs. Purdue  
Oct. 3: Bye  
Oct. 10: vs. Iowa  
Oct. 17: at Northwestern  
Oct. 24: at Wisconsin  
Oct. 31: vs. Minnesota  
Nov. 7: at Rutgers  
Nov. 14: Bye  
Nov. 21: vs. Penn State  

Iowa  

Sept. 5: vs. Maryland  
Sept. 12: at Purdue  
Sept. 19: at Minnesota  
Sept. 26: vs. Nebraska  
Oct. 3: vs. Northwestern  
Oct. 10: at Illinois  
Oct. 17: Bye  
Oct. 24: at Penn State  
Oct. 31: vs. Michigan State  
Nov. 7: Bye  
Nov. 14: vs. Wisconsin  
Nov. 21: at Ohio State  

Indiana  

Sept. 4: at Wisconsin  
Sept. 12: vs. Penn State 
Sept. 19: vs. Illinois  
Sept. 26: at Ohio State  
Oct. 3: Bye  
Oct. 10: at Minnesota  
Oct. 17: vs. Michigan  
Oct. 24: vs. Maryland  
Oct. 31: at Rutgers  
Nov. 7: at Michigan State 
Nov. 14: Bye  
Nov. 21: vs. Purdue 

Maryland  

Sept. 5: at Iowa  
Sept. 12: vs. Michigan State 
Sept. 19: vs. Rutgers  
Sept. 26: at Northwestern  
Oct. 3: vs. Wisconsin  
Oct. 10: Bye  
Oct. 17: at Penn State  
Oct. 24: at Indiana  
Oct. 31: vs. Ohio State 
Nov. 7: at Michigan 
Nov. 14: Bye  
Nov. 21: vs. Minnesota  

Michigan 

Sept. 5: vs. Purdue  
Sept. 12: at Minnesota  
Sept. 19: vs. Penn State  
Sept. 26: at Rutgers  
Oct. 3: vs. Michigan State  
Oct. 10: Bye  
Oct. 17: at Indiana  
Oct. 24: at Ohio State  
Oct. 31: vs. Wisconsin  
Nov. 7: vs. Maryland  
Nov. 14: Bye  
Nov. 21: at Northwestern  

Michigan State 

Sept. 5: vs. Minnesota  
Sept. 12: at Maryland  
Sept. 19: vs. Northwestern  
Sept. 26: at Penn State  
Oct. 3: at Michigan  
Oct. 10: Bye  
Oct. 17: vs. Ohio State  
Oct. 24: vs. Rutgers 
Oct. 31: at Iowa  
Nov. 7: vs. Indiana  
Nov. 14: Bye  
Nov. 21: at Nebraska 

Minnesota  

Sept. 5: at Michigan State  
Sept. 12: vs. Michigan  
Sept. 19: vs. Iowa  
Sept. 26: at Wisconsin  
Oct. 3: at Nebraska 
Oct. 10: vs. Indiana  
Oct. 17: Bye  
Oct. 24: vs. Purdue  
Oct. 31: at Illinois  
Nov. 7: Bye  
Nov. 14: vs. Northwestern 
Nov. 21: at Maryland  

Nebraska  

Sept. 5: at Rutgers  
Sept. 12: vs. Illinois  
Sept. 19: vs. Wisconsin  
Sept. 26: at Iowa  
Oct. 3: vs. Minnesota  
Oct. 10: at Ohio State  
Oct. 17: Bye  
Oct. 24: at Northwestern  
Oct. 31: vs. Penn State  
Nov. 7: Bye  
Nov. 14: at Purdue  
Nov. 21: vs. Michigan State  

Northwestern 

Sept. 5: at Penn State  
Sept. 12: vs. Wisconsin  
Sept. 19: at Michigan State  
Sept. 26: vs. Maryland  
Oct. 3: at Iowa  
Oct. 10: Bye  
Oct. 17: vs. Illinois  
Oct. 24: vs. Nebraska  
Oct. 31: at Purdue  
Nov. 7: Bye  
Nov. 14: at Minnesota  
Nov. 21: vs. Michigan  

Ohio State 

Sept. 3: at Illinois  
Sept. 12: vs. Rutgers  
Sept. 19: at Purdue  
Sept. 26: vs. Indiana  
Oct. 3: Bye  
Oct. 10: vs. Nebraska  
Oct. 17: at Michigan State  
Oct. 24: vs. Michigan  
Oct. 31: at Maryland  
Nov. 7: at Penn State  
Nov. 14: Bye  
Nov. 21: vs. Iowa  

Penn State 

Sept. 5: vs. Northwestern  
Sept. 12: at Indiana  
Sept. 19: at Michigan  
Sept. 26: vs. Michigan State  
Oct. 3: at Rutgers  
Oct. 10: Bye  
Oct. 17: vs. Maryland  
Oct. 24: Iowa  
Oct. 31: at Nebraska  
Nov. 7: vs. Ohio State  
Nov. 14: Bye  
Nov. 21: at Illinois  

Purdue  

Sept. 5: at Michigan  
Sept. 12: vs. Iowa  
Sept. 19: vs. Ohio State  
Sept. 26: at Illinois  
Oct. 3: Bye  
Oct. 10: at Wisconsin  
Oct. 17: vs. Rutgers  
Oct. 24: at Minnesota  
Oct. 31: vs. Northwestern  
Nov. 7: Bye  
Nov. 14: vs. Nebraska  
Nov. 21: at Indiana  

Rutgers  

Sept. 5: vs. Nebraska  
Sept. 12: at Ohio State  
Sept. 19: at Maryland  
Sept. 26: vs. Michigan  
Oct. 3: vs. Penn State  
Oct. 10: Bye  
Oct. 17: at Purdue  
Oct. 24: at Michigan State  
Oct. 31: vs. Indiana  
Nov. 7: vs. Illinois  
Nov. 14: Bye  
Nov. 21: at Wisconsin  

Wisconsin 

Sept. 4: vs. Indiana  
Sept. 12: at Northwestern  
Sept 19: at Nebraska  
Sept. 26: vs. Minnesota  
Oct. 3: at Maryland  
Oct. 10: vs. Purdue  
Oct. 17: Bye  
Oct. 24: vs. Illinois  
Oct. 31: at Michigan  
Nov. 7: Bye  
Nov. 14: at Iowa  
Nov. 21: vs. Rutgers  

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR