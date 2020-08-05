Big Ten football schedule for 2020, dates for every conference game

The Big Ten released its 2020 college football schedule on Tuesday.

The conference-only schedule begins Sept. 3 and concludes with the Big Ten championship game Dec. 5. Each Big Ten team will have two bye weeks built into the schedule to account for possible changes because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The most noticeable item? Michigan will play at Ohio State on Oct. 24 — the eighth week of the proposed schedule. That will be one of the more discussed items if there is a 2020 college football season.

The Big Ten is the second Power 5 conference to release a full schedule with dates for the 2020 season. Here’s a look.

2020 Big Ten week-by-week schedule

Sept. 5

Ohio State at Illinois (Thursday)

Indiana at Wisconsin (Friday)

Maryland at Iowa

Minnesota at Michigan State

Nebraska at Rutgers

Northwestern at Penn State

Purdue at Michigan

Sept. 12

Illinois at Nebraska

Iowa at Purdue

Michigan at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Northwestern

Michigan State at Maryland

Rutgers at Ohio State

Sept. 19

Illinois at Indiana

Iowa at Minnesota

Wisconsin at Nebraska

Northwestern at Michigan State

Ohio State at Purdue

Penn State at Michigan

Rutgers at Maryland

Sept. 26

Purdue at Illinois

Nebraska at Iowa

Minnesota at Wisconsin

Maryland at Northwestern

Indiana at Ohio State

Rutgers at Michigan

Michigan State at Penn State

Oct. 3

Northwestern at Iowa

Minnesota at Nebraska

Wisconsin at Maryland

Michigan State at Michigan

Penn State at Rutgers

Bye: Illinois, Purdue, Indiana, Ohio State

Oct. 10

Iowa at Illinois

Nebraska at Ohio State

Indiana at Minnesota

Purdue at Wisconsin

Bye: Northwestern, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State, Rutgers

Oct. 17

Illinois at Northwestern

Rutgers at Purdue

Michigan at Indiana

Maryland at Penn State

Ohio State at Michigan State

Bye: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Wisconsin

Oct. 24

Illinois at Wisconsin

Iowa at Penn State

Purdue at Minnesota

Nebraska at Northwestern

Maryland at Indiana

Michigan at Ohio State

Rutgers at Michigan State

Oct. 31

Minnesota at Illinois

Michigan State at Iowa

Penn State at Nebraska

Northwestern at Purdue

Wisconsin at Michigan

Indiana at Rutgers

Ohio State at Maryland

Nov. 7

Illinois at Rutgers

Indiana at Michigan State

Maryland at Michigan

Ohio State at Penn State

Bye: Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Purdue, Wisconsin

Nov. 14

Wisconsin at Iowa

Nebraska at Purdue

Northwestern at Minnesota

Bye: Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State, Penn State, Rutgers

Nov. 21

Penn State at Illinois

Iowa at Ohio State

Michigan State at Nebraska

Michigan at Northwestern

Purdue at Indiana

Rutgers at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Maryland

Nov. 28

Open

Dec. 5

Big Ten championship game

2020 Big Ten team-by-team schedules

Illinois

Sept. 3: vs. Ohio State

Sept. 12: at Nebraska

Sept. 19: at Indiana

Sept. 26: vs. Purdue

Oct. 3: Bye

Oct. 10: vs. Iowa

Oct. 17: at Northwestern

Oct. 24: at Wisconsin

Oct. 31: vs. Minnesota

Nov. 7: at Rutgers

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: vs. Penn State

Iowa

Sept. 5: vs. Maryland

Sept. 12: at Purdue

Sept. 19: at Minnesota

Sept. 26: vs. Nebraska

Oct. 3: vs. Northwestern

Oct. 10: at Illinois

Oct. 17: Bye

Oct. 24: at Penn State

Oct. 31: vs. Michigan State

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 21: at Ohio State

Indiana

Sept. 4: at Wisconsin

Sept. 12: vs. Penn State

Sept. 19: vs. Illinois

Sept. 26: at Ohio State

Oct. 3: Bye

Oct. 10: at Minnesota

Oct. 17: vs. Michigan

Oct. 24: vs. Maryland

Oct. 31: at Rutgers

Nov. 7: at Michigan State

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: vs. Purdue

Maryland

Sept. 5: at Iowa

Sept. 12: vs. Michigan State

Sept. 19: vs. Rutgers

Sept. 26: at Northwestern

Oct. 3: vs. Wisconsin

Oct. 10: Bye

Oct. 17: at Penn State

Oct. 24: at Indiana

Oct. 31: vs. Ohio State

Nov. 7: at Michigan

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: vs. Minnesota

Michigan

Sept. 5: vs. Purdue

Sept. 12: at Minnesota

Sept. 19: vs. Penn State

Sept. 26: at Rutgers

Oct. 3: vs. Michigan State

Oct. 10: Bye

Oct. 17: at Indiana

Oct. 24: at Ohio State

Oct. 31: vs. Wisconsin

Nov. 7: vs. Maryland

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: at Northwestern

Michigan State

Sept. 5: vs. Minnesota

Sept. 12: at Maryland

Sept. 19: vs. Northwestern

Sept. 26: at Penn State

Oct. 3: at Michigan

Oct. 10: Bye

Oct. 17: vs. Ohio State

Oct. 24: vs. Rutgers

Oct. 31: at Iowa

Nov. 7: vs. Indiana

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: at Nebraska

Minnesota

Sept. 5: at Michigan State

Sept. 12: vs. Michigan

Sept. 19: vs. Iowa

Sept. 26: at Wisconsin

Oct. 3: at Nebraska

Oct. 10: vs. Indiana

Oct. 17: Bye

Oct. 24: vs. Purdue

Oct. 31: at Illinois

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: vs. Northwestern

Nov. 21: at Maryland

Nebraska

Sept. 5: at Rutgers

Sept. 12: vs. Illinois

Sept. 19: vs. Wisconsin

Sept. 26: at Iowa

Oct. 3: vs. Minnesota

Oct. 10: at Ohio State

Oct. 17: Bye

Oct. 24: at Northwestern

Oct. 31: vs. Penn State

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: at Purdue

Nov. 21: vs. Michigan State

Northwestern

Sept. 5: at Penn State

Sept. 12: vs. Wisconsin

Sept. 19: at Michigan State

Sept. 26: vs. Maryland

Oct. 3: at Iowa

Oct. 10: Bye

Oct. 17: vs. Illinois

Oct. 24: vs. Nebraska

Oct. 31: at Purdue

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: at Minnesota

Nov. 21: vs. Michigan

Ohio State

Sept. 3: at Illinois

Sept. 12: vs. Rutgers

Sept. 19: at Purdue

Sept. 26: vs. Indiana

Oct. 3: Bye

Oct. 10: vs. Nebraska

Oct. 17: at Michigan State

Oct. 24: vs. Michigan

Oct. 31: at Maryland

Nov. 7: at Penn State

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: vs. Iowa

Penn State

Sept. 5: vs. Northwestern

Sept. 12: at Indiana

Sept. 19: at Michigan

Sept. 26: vs. Michigan State

Oct. 3: at Rutgers

Oct. 10: Bye

Oct. 17: vs. Maryland

Oct. 24: Iowa

Oct. 31: at Nebraska

Nov. 7: vs. Ohio State

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: at Illinois

Purdue

Sept. 5: at Michigan

Sept. 12: vs. Iowa

Sept. 19: vs. Ohio State

Sept. 26: at Illinois

Oct. 3: Bye

Oct. 10: at Wisconsin

Oct. 17: vs. Rutgers

Oct. 24: at Minnesota

Oct. 31: vs. Northwestern

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: vs. Nebraska

Nov. 21: at Indiana

Rutgers

Sept. 5: vs. Nebraska

Sept. 12: at Ohio State

Sept. 19: at Maryland

Sept. 26: vs. Michigan

Oct. 3: vs. Penn State

Oct. 10: Bye

Oct. 17: at Purdue

Oct. 24: at Michigan State

Oct. 31: vs. Indiana

Nov. 7: vs. Illinois

Nov. 14: Bye

Nov. 21: at Wisconsin

Wisconsin

Sept. 4: vs. Indiana

Sept. 12: at Northwestern

Sept 19: at Nebraska

Sept. 26: vs. Minnesota

Oct. 3: at Maryland

Oct. 10: vs. Purdue

Oct. 17: Bye

Oct. 24: vs. Illinois

Oct. 31: at Michigan

Nov. 7: Bye

Nov. 14: at Iowa

Nov. 21: vs. Rutgers