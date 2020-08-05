‘Big Brothers All-Stars’ Contestants Forced Into Quarantine After Testing Positive for COVID-19

When promoting the new series, host Julie Chen admits that some of the people from seasons past she thought were definitely going in the house couldn’t go in because of coronavirus.

A handful of U.S. “Big Brother All-Stars” have been kicked off the upcoming reality TV show after testing positive for COVID-19.

Promoting the new series, which debuts on Wednesday (August 05), host Julie Chen reveals all the hopefuls were forced into quarantine after undergoing a battery of tests to make sure they were coronavirus-free – and some didn’t make it.

“We flew in a bunch of people; more than 16,” she tells CBSN Los Angeles. “And some people I thought were definitely going in the house, they tested positive for COVID-19 so they couldn’t go in.”

Chen reveals she’ll discover who the 16 finalists are when America finds out, “I don’t even know all the confirmed 16 Houseguests. I know it’s eight women and eight men, all-stars that we all know from seasons past.”