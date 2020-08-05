Ben Brown goes down as Geelong thrash North Melbourne

North Melbourne has been dealt a cruel blow to forward Ben Brown who suffered a knee injury.

The Kangaroos were well beaten 90-57 by the Cats at the Gabba on Wednesday night.

The Cats were too good for North Melbourne as Small forward Gryan Miers booted a career-high four goals while Tom Hawkins added three of his own.

“We were really pleased,” Hawkins said after the match.

Sam Simpson (Getty)

“I think we responded really well, short break, quick turn around and a flight from Perth.”

North Melbourne will be sweating on the scans to Brown after the forward went down during the first quarter and didn’t return for the remainder of the match.

AFL great Gerard Healy admitted Brown’s injury didn’t look too good, fearing it was a “tweak of the medial ligament.”

Ben Brown limps off (Fox Sports)

“It could be fairly serious, it looks like a tweak of the medial ligament,” Healy said on Fox Footy.

“But it could also involve a major ligament inside depending on how much force has gone through there and how flexible that knee is.

Mahony gets Roos off to a perfect start

“It looked a nasty tweak and let’s just hope for the best.”

Bulldogs legend Brad Johnson added: “He’s already strapped up and might have some minor issues that have become major.”

North Melbourne coach Rhyce Shaw said after the match he had his “fingers crossed” that Brown’s injury wasn’t a serious one.

Shaw conceded the forward’s injury was “bad enough to keep him out of the game” but shut down any suggestion Brown wasn’t fit to play after his manager told ABC radio during the match that his client had been dealing with bone bruising.

“I’m not going to go into that stuff,” Shaw said.

“We all carry stuff when we’re playing AFL footy, and Benny’s had some knee issues, but nothing that’s been substantial. We’ll work through what this looks like.

“He was available, fit and ready to play this week, so I’ve got no issues with that.”