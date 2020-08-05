Aurora police chief says department culture has been “reset” but acknowledges uphill battle ahead

Aurora’s new police chief says the internal culture of the embattled police department she now leads has been reset, but acknowledges that she and her officers face an uphill battle to regain community trust.

Vanessa Wilson on Monday took the permanent chief position amid calls for immediate changes to policing as well as community demands to defund the department. Protesters thrust the Aurora Police Department into the national spotlight by demanding a reckoning of the death of Elijah McClain — who died after being violently arrested by three Aurora officers and injected with ketamine. A series of controversies since then has kept the spotlight on the department.

For example, Wilson was once again tweeting an apology for the actions of her officers minutes before city leaders announced her selection as chief Monday night. She apologized to an innocent family whose children on Sunday were held at gun point, made to lie on the ground and handcuffed during a bungled traffic stop of a car officers thought was stolen, but wasn’t.

“I will say that we’ve made several high-profile mistakes,” Wilson said Tuesday. “I know my officers know what to expect of me, they know what the expectations are and that I’ll listen to the community and give them a voice. I think the culture’s been reset. I think everyone in this agency wants to move forward and regain the trust of the community.”

Wilson’s candidacy for the position and selection as chief has been met with mixed reactions from city council, community members and the two unions at the department. The chief’s statement of the culture being reset was met with skepticism from some community leaders.

“I don’t know how that’s possible,” said Topazz McBride, a pastor at Restoration Christian Fellowship and member of the city’s Community Police Task Force. “How did that happen, was there some sort of magic wand? How were they reset in the last month?”

Omar Montgomery, president of the Aurora branch of the NAACP and former mayoral candidate, said the department needs to make immediate changes to address an ever-widening chasm between officers and the community.

“I’m generally the one who says let’s give something to work,” Montgomery said. “But I’m at the point now that we need expedited reform. It’s not that the task force and the commissions are not working, it’s that they’re not working fast enough.”

“It’s like a veil over our city because we’re constantly having to deal with these issues with the police department,” he said.

Wilson, the only white person of the four candidates for chief, said she recognizes she’ll never fully understand what it’s like to be a person of color but that she’s committed to reaching out to communities of color to help her make changes.

“We recognize our failures,” she said. “We recognize things need to change. I know it’s hard to be patient and I know people are angry, but if they’d give us an opportunity I think we’ve made some progress. I know we have an uphill battle, but we’re committed to doing the right thing.”

Sometimes doing the right thing means firing officers for misconduct, Wilson said. She acknowledged that there may be some in the department who disagree with some of her six firings since Jan. 1, but said others have thanked her for some of the dismissals.

One of the firings caused the Aurora Police Association, one of the department’s two unions, to state she was unfit to become chief. The other union, the Fraternal Order of Police, supported Wilson’s hiring, according to The Aurora Sentinel.

McBride said she thought having a Black man in the position would have been beneficial to connecting with the Black community, but that none of the three Black candidates were right for job and that Wilson was the best candidate.

“I think that we would be in a better position if we had the right Black man in that role, given all the racial divide and the reactivity from the Aurora PD to our community,” McBride said. “(The department) has just been so aggressive and abrasive, and it has lacked sensitivity.”

Montgomery said he wasn’t surprised Wilson was selected as chief, but said she now needed to act immediately to back up her promises with actions. She also needs to address the lack of diversity in the department, especially at the highest ranks, he said. Of the 16 sworn members of the executive leadership team listed on the department’s website, there is only one Black person — Marcus Dudley Jr., the other internal candidate for chief — and Wilson is the only woman.

Despite some goodwill Wilson has built over the years, there are some in the Aurora community that are cautious about her appointment, Montgomery said.

“Anything the NAACP has asked of her, in terms of research and data and hard questions, she’s done a good job with,” he said. “We have to move beyond questions and see what change is going to take place.”

Whatever changes occur must address the empathy and cultural awareness of the department’s officers, McBride said. The protests and calls for change will not end because people — especially Black people — continue to be killed, injured and traumatized by police, she said.

“This is an iceberg that is so weighted underneath the surface, there’s so much that people don’t even know about,” McBride said. “And that’s not just in Aurora, that’s across the board. And if that’s just the bit that we can see, how scary are the things we don’t know about.”