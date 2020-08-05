Aurora officer fired for testing positive for alcohol while on duty in October

An Aurora police officer was fired Tuesday after a supervisor smelled alcohol on his breath in October and the officer tested positive in a subsequent breath test and a blood draw.

Officer Javen Harper was fired by police Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, according to a news release. Wilson was appointed chief on Monday after serving the department as interim chief. Harper’s firing marks at least the seventh Aurora police officer fired this year.

On October 17cq, Harper registered a breath alcohol content of .059 and a subsequent blood draw of .035 following department protocols based on his supervisor’s suspicion of alcohol use, the release said.

An Internal Affairs Bureau investigation on the incident was reviewed by a discipline review board and the Independent Review Board (IRB), according to the release, and Harper was found to be in violation of three department directives.

