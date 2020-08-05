Aurora officer fired for testing positive for alcohol while on duty in October

An Aurora police officer was fired Tuesday after a supervisor smelled alcohol on his breath in October and the officer tested positive in a subsequent breath test and a blood draw.

Officer Javen Harper was fired by police Police Chief Vanessa Wilson, according to a news release. Wilson was appointed chief on Monday after serving the department as interim chief. Harper’s firing marks at least the seventh Aurora police officer fired this year.

On October 17cq, Harper registered a breath alcohol content of .059 and a subsequent blood draw of .035 following department protocols based on his supervisor’s suspicion of alcohol use, the release said.

An Internal Affairs Bureau investigation on the incident was reviewed by a discipline review board and the Independent Review Board (IRB), according to the release, and Harper was found to be in violation of three department directives.

Wilson made the decision to fire Harper, a veteran officer who joined the department in 2002, after reviewing the facts and circumstances of the case, according to the release.

“Since my appointment as Interim Chief, and now as the newly appointed Chief of Police, I have pledged to hold my officers accountable for their actions,” Wilson said in the release. “Being transparent regarding issues of officer misconduct is paramount for rebuilding trust and legitimacy with our community.”

At the of his dismissal, Harper was assigned to the traffic section. At the of the incident he was on restricted duty and was not armed.