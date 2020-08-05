Apple’s Exposure Notification API Now Available in iOS 14 With Fourth Beta Update

As of today, the iOS 14 beta supports the Exposure Notification API, which will let ‌iOS 14‌ users download ‌Exposure Notification‌ and COVID tracking apps in countries where those apps are available.



‌Exposure Notification‌ support was added in the fourth beta released this morning, and it is listed as a feature in the update’s release notes.

‌Exposure Notification‌ was released as an iOS 13.5 update back in May, but the API was not added to ‌iOS 14‌ until today, which prevented ‌iOS 14‌ users from being able to download and use apps that take advantage of the ‌Exposure Notification‌ API.

That wasn’t a major issue when only developers were able to download ‌iOS 14‌, but it became a problem when the public beta was released and more people had ‌iOS 14‌ installed as none of those people could use contact tracing apps.

‌Exposure Notification‌ now works on both iOS 13 and ‌iOS 14‌, with apps that use the API available in Canada, Germany, Poland, Ireland, Croatia, Denmark, and more.

For more on ‌Exposure Notification‌ and how it works, make sure to check out our Exposure Notification guide.