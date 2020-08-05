Antonio Brown’s asking price hurting chances of NFL return?

Antonio Brown cleared a major hurdle toward a potential NFL return when the league announced his eight-game suspension for the 2020 season. However, it appears a new issue could potentially hurt his chances of signing with a team.

The All-Pro receiver was suspended for the first eight games of the 2020 NFL season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. Brown also remains under investigation for allegations of sexual misconduct, which could lead to an extended suspension.

If NFL teams weren’t already uncertain about taking a shot on Brown before, The Athletic’s Jay Glazer disclosed another reason that organizations are iffy on signing the NFL star.

Antonio Brown seeking high asking price for return to NFL

From a talent perspective, it’s evident why multiple NFL teams are interested in Brown. When he’s on the field, there are few players better at the position, and he can change a game with a single play.

However, organizations have seen what happens when he isn’t suited up. From the sexual misconduct allegations to a series of unprofessional behavior, scuffling with teammates, pleading no contest to a felony burglary with battery charge stemming from an incident in January and his antics on social media, there is plenty to be concerned about.

He seemed to turn a corner early this offseason and vowed to make up for his mistakes. Then, he retired from the NFL and unretired days later with another shot at the league. Signing Brown is a massive risk, and it’s why teams are only even considering a one-year, incentive-heavy contract.

According to Glazer, that isn’t good enough for Brown. After being released by the Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots in 2019, playing in just one game, the 32-year-old reportedly set a “pretty high” asking price from any team for his services.

Ultimately, Brown is in no position to be making real demands. The Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens, the two teams most open to signing him, aren’t anxious to get a deal done, and both front offices aren’t known for being reckless.

If Brown wants to return to the NFL, he likely will need to lower his asking price. Otherwise, he could be waiting past Week 9 of the 2020 NFL season before he is back on the field for a team.