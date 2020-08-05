Anger Rises After Beirut Blast and Evidence Officials Knew of Risks

Other posts from family, friends and colleagues included information about a firefighter who went missing after rushing to help tame the flames at the port and a photograph of a grandfather cradling his grandson.

Hundreds lined up to donate blood overnight at a blood bank in the northern city of Tripoli, with one ride sharing company offering free rides to and from hospitals for those willing to give blood.

Urban search and rescue units from across the region and further afield — including from France, Poland, Greece and the Netherlands — were sent to Beirut to assist in the hunt for the missing.

Trump insists again that the blast could have been an attack.

President Trump doubled down on his claim that the Beirut explosion might have been a bombing — though other administration officials and foreign leaders say it was probably an accident — telling reporters at the White House on Wednesday that he had heard “both” arguments.

“They don’t really know what it is. Nobody knows yet. At this moment, they are looking, how can you say? Somebody left some terrible explosive type of devices, and the things around, perhaps it was that, perhaps it was on attack. I don’t think anybody can say right now. We are looking into it very strongly,” Mr. Trump said at a late-day briefing with reporters.

Mr. Trump had said on Tuesday that the explosion “looks like a bomb of some kind,” and that American military leaders “seem to think it was an attack.” He reiterated that view a day later, and did not relent after it was noted that Defense Secretary, Mark Esper, had said that it was likely an accident.

“I’ve heard accident, I’ve heard explosives. Obviously it must’ve been some form of explosives,” Mr. Trump said. “If I’ve heard it both ways, it could have been an accident, it also could’ve been something very offensive.”