‘American Ninja Warrior’ Cuts Ties With 2019 Winner Drew Drechsel Following Child Sex Arrest

NBC

Bosses at the television show have distanced themselves from last year’s champion Drew Drechsel after he’s accused of having an inappropriate relationship with an underage.

–

The bosses of U.S. TV obstruction course challenge “American Ninja Warrior” have severed ties with 2019 champion Drew Drechsel following his arrest on federal child sex-related charges.

Drechsel was taken into custody on Tuesday (04Aug20) following accusations he had an inappropriate relationship with a minor.

NBCUniversal and TV show producer A. Smith & Co bosses have released a joint statement, in which they confess they are “shocked and disturbed” to learn about Drechsel’s arrest.

“American Ninja Warrior is a family show that has inspired countless people, and we will not let the actions of one contestant tarnish the hard work and amazing stories of so many,” the statement reads. “Moving forward, the American Ninja Warrior brand will sever all ties with Mr. Drechsel, including his appearance on future seasons of the show.”

The 31 year old, who was arrested at his home in Florida, is accused of travelling to New Jersey to engage in sexual activity with an underaged girl he met during the filming of an episode of the show in 2014.

He has also been accused of the manufacture of child pornography and enticement of a minor to travel for illicit sexual conduct.

Drechsel’s lawyer, Frank J. Riccio II, has posted a statement on his client’s behalf on Twitter, which read, “Mr. Drechsel is presumed innocent of the charges and that presumption will remain throughout the pendency of his case. He intends on entering a not guilty plea.”