Amanda Seales Left ‘The Real’ Because She Was Banned From Talking About Certain Things

The ‘Insecure’ star claims she walked away from the all-female TV panel because she felt like she betrayed her people as she’s asked to avoid certain topics.

Amanda Seales left U.S. TV show “The Real” because it was “breaking” her spirit.

The 39-year-old actress announced in June (20) that she was leaving the daytime programme after just six months officially on the panel.

But in a conversation with comedian Godfrey on Instagram Live over the weekend (01-02Aug20), Amanda revealed the real reasons for her exit, admitting that being on the show felt like a “betrayal to my people.”

“I left The Real because it was breaking my spirit … I was being asked to not talk about certain things that felt like a betrayal to my people,” she said. “And then on top of that, I didn’t want to be somewhere that I felt like people weren’t being honest with me and where people felt scared of me because of my Black woman-ess.”

Seales illustrated her point by recalling one of her experiences on “The Real” when a white female producer was given the task of helping her put together a segment titled “Smart, Funny and Black” – a game she created to test someone’s knowledge of Black popular culture.

“I was so excited to get to play my Smart, Funny and Black game on The Real,” she said. “They assigned it to the one white woman producer, but we have three Black women producers and one Black guy producer and I was like ‘Why are you producing this?’ and she was like, ‘So and so assigned it to me,’ and I said, ‘But why would you be producing this? You’re a white woman. You don’t understand what we’re going to be talking about.’ ”

Things didn’t end well as the producer in question “went crying to someone and said I attacked her.”

“I couldn’t stay in a place like that,” she said, adding that she was also constantly receiving backlash from trolls, who used to come for her “beyond comprehension.”

Following her chat with Godfrey, Amanda took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday (05Aug20) to insist that she didn’t have any issues with her co-hosts Loni Love, Jeannie Mai, Tamera Mowry-Housley, and Adrienne Houghton.

“Do not try to create some false dissension between me and the co-hosts of The Real…” she said. “What ya’ll don’t understand is grown women do grown women business. That’s what y’all don’t understand, and what I gotta do with my business ain’t got nothing to do with them sisters.”