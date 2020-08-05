Amanda Kloots Says Nick Cordero Is ”Missed Every Second” One Month After His Death

Amanda Kloots is keeping her head held high exactly month after she said goodbye to Nick Cordero.

The late Broadway star’s wife took to Instagram on Wednesday with a heartfelt tribute to Cordero, who passed away from complications of COVID-19. His months-long battle with the coronavirus and Amanda’s enduring strength throughout it captivated both Hollywood and the public.

“Dear Nick,” she wrote alongside a photo of the couple, “it’s been one month since you’ve been gone. I wish I could say it has got easier, but with each passing day I miss you more and more.”

The fitness trainer added, “I wish I could see you, hold you, kiss you, talk to you, hear your voice, get a hug, see you with Elvis. Your huge presence in our lives is missed every second of every day. I love you forever and always.”