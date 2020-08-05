All 8 Harry Potter Films Are Coming to Peacock!

Get excited, Potterheads!

You’ll soon be able to binge all 8 Harry Potter movies for free on Peacock! NBCUniversal’s streaming service announced today that the beloved film franchise will be arriving to Peacock in fall 2020 and will remain through 2021.

That means you can watch Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint and more beloved Harry Potter stars with a movie marathon of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2 come October.