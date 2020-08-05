AFL infuriated after clubs ask for Coles runs and carpenters

AFL reporter Sam McClure has revealed the AFL has stepped in and warned clubs for making unnecessary requests from inside their hubs.

AFL clubs from Victoria and New South Wales are currently within hubs across Queensland and Western Australia after Melbourne’s COVID-19 outbreak forced the competition to adjust it’s 2020 fixture.

Since making the move, five clubs have already been fined for breaching the AFL’s strict coronavirus measures.

And now there appear to be even more issues with McClure revealing the AFL is “infuriated” after clubs asked for carpenters to alter their rooms from inside the hubs.

“The AFL is fed up, to be honest,” McClure told Wide World of Sports’ Talk of The Town.

“They won’t want to say it. They’re frustrated, they’re infuriated, they’re angry. There are too many things going on, that shouldn’t be going on.

“Some of the requests – requests for apartments to be altered in some physical way.”

Warren Tredrea added: “There’s been a few carpenters putting in walls and all that, is that a true allegation, I’ve heard that?”

McClure responded: “I don’t know if the carpenters actually came, but the requests have certainly come.”

According to McClure, the requests don’t stop there with a number of teams warned for excessive orders from Coles Express.

Food is already covered for players within the hubs but that hasn’t stopped the AFL from voicing their displeasure at the requests for extra catering.

“There have also been requests for the AFL to foot the bill on extra orders from Coles Express, even though food is already provided to all the players,” he said.

“Players can’t be doing that when they would’ve been paying for their food if they were living back at home.”

“But the AFL has told certain clubs, ‘Enough is enough, the game is struggling enough as it is. Some of the requests are ridiculous’.

“The AFL has made that pretty clear and I think you will find that’s come from the top.”

McClure’s shocking revelation prompted Port Adelaide great Warren Tredrea to issue clubs and players with a “grow up” warning as people all around Australia battle to stay on their feet within the tough economic climate.

“I think the AFL players need some perspective,” Tredrea said.

“They’re the first to put their hands up and whinge. What are they paying for at the moment, they’re paying for their mortgages and that’s it.

“They’re not paying for the cost of living. They’re actually able to still get paid 50% of their salary and it looks like, I’m hearing, they might not even be deducted next year if we can get through this.

“…As footballers, you lose perspective on how tough life is. You know what, you might’ve dropped from $800,000 to $400,000, well go and have a look and walk the streets of Melbourne.

“Look at the unemployment ques and Centrelink, good luck, and grow up.”