AFL great Campbell Brown reveals wild party with Prince Harry in Las Vegas

AFL great Campbell Brown has opened up on a wild night of partying with Prince Harry in Las Vegas during an end of season trip in 2011.

Brown, who had just finished his first season at the Gold Coast Suns, revealed that he broke the team’s curfew to party with Harry at the well-known XS nightclub.

Brown told the story for the Thirsty Camel Thirsty for a Good Story campaign, revealing he attracted the attention of the Prince’s security detail in the process.

“Coach Guy McKenna had been pretty specific, we had a young group, he wanted a 12 o’clock curfew. We sort of agreed on that, went out for dinner and had a few drinks,” he said.

Prince Harry with Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. (AP)

“We only had this one night, we trained pretty hard so we felt like we needed to reward ourselves, so I decided that I was going to break curfew. I knew there was a nightclub called XS that was pretty good on a Monday night.

“We’re walking through the back part of XS. I was just looking around and I see a Prince Harry lookalike, a guy with red hair, I said to Matty Warnock ‘Ha, Prince Harry!’, we keep walking and then I stop and I look and I go ‘I actually reckon that is Prince Harry!’

“I walk up, there were two skinny sort of guys, they were sort of overlooking the booth he was in, he was sitting in there with three other guys. I said ‘Harry!’ He looks across at me and I said ‘I knew it was Prince Harry’.”

Brown recounted how things got interesting when the nightclub played his favourite song.

Campbell Brown in action for Hawthorn in 2009. (Sun Herald)

“I’ve got this habit that every hour on the hour I undo a button after midnight,” he said.

“I’ve looked down at my watch and it was about two o’clock so I’ve undone my buttons and on comes my favourite ever song, Give Me Everything.

“I start dancing to this song and I undo my button and I turn to Harry and I start to try undo his buttons and I get a tap on the shoulder saying time to move on mate. I looked at Harry pleadingly, he’d waved them away

the first couple of times and he sort of just said nice to meet you and off I went. You can’t manhandle the prince.”

Brown avoided sanction from the club for the incident, but only with the help of a member of the coaching staff.

“One of the coaches came up to me and said ‘Did you break curfew last night?’,” Brown revealed.

“I said ‘Nah nah’, he goes ‘So you weren’t at XS last night?’

“I said ‘Nah nah’.

“He goes ‘That’s funny because as I was walking through the crowd to go to the bathroom with the chief executive and a couple of the coaches, I looked up and I saw you. Then as we get a bit closer we see you in a booth with Prince Harry.’

“So he took them the long way to the toilet and they never saw me until now I suppose!

“Feels good to be a part of Prince Harry’s wild weekend. He’s probably smart to offload me when he did otherwise there might’ve been a lot more trouble.”

Brown played in Hawthorn’s 2008 premiership-winning side. He was released by the Suns at the end of 2013 after being involved in an incident that left a teammate with a broken jaw.