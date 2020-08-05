6ix9ine Trolls His Haters With Chasing Video

Instagram

Seemingly taunting his enemies who have not made any move on him, the ‘PUNANI’ rapper shares a video of him running for his life on the street with a twist in the end.

–

Tekashi 6ix9ine just can’t stop bragging about his newly-gained freedom. Three days after his home confinement was officially over, the New York City native trolled his haters or lack thereof in a new Instagram video.

“This what ya been waiting for, you ready?” he asked in the caption of the post. The video shows the 24-year-old running for his life as he’s apparently being chased by someone unseen. Without context, it seems that the “GOOBA” hitmaker is chased by his enemies after he snitched on his former gang members, but the end of the video reveals a twist. The man running after him actually only wants to return a dollar bill he has dropped.

<br />

6ix9ine has been roaming the streets of New York after his house arrest ended on August 1. Going on Instagram Live during his stroll, he enraged Pop Smoke and Nipsey Hussle‘s fans as he bragged about the security measure he takes to keep him safe.

“N***a why your favorite rapper dead with bullet holes in his face. Why your favorite rappers getting shot in the face and all that,” he said. “I’m gonna keep my security with me y’all ain’t gonna RIP me n***a. Y’all not gonna put me on a T-shirt.”

He didn’t name names at the time, but it was believed that he was referring to the likes of Nipsey, Pop Smoke and XXXTentacion. People later took to social media to slam the rainbow-haired rapper.

During a conversation with his friend DJ Akademiks on Instagram Live, he also bragged that he hasn’t met any haters outside because he claimed they only exist online.

<br />

Meanwhile, Chicago rapper Bandman Kevo isn’t pleased to see 6ix9ine being able to enjoy his freedom in peace after snitching. Responding to reports of the “TROLLZ” spitter’s activities so far, he tweeted on Tuesday, “Y’all letting 6ix9ine have his way in New York there is no way he could do Chicago the way he just did New York.”