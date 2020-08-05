6ix9ine Goes Off on Charlie Sloth for Saying He Can’t Rap

Instagram

It all starts after the rainbow-haired rapper sends the British radio dj a private message asking him to let him be the guest in an episode of ‘Fire in the Booth’ show.

–

Tekashi69 a.k.a. 6ix9ine is confident that he’s a good rapper, so he won’t let it slide if he finds anyone questioning his ability. Most recently, British radio DJ Charlie Sloth did the exact thing and ended up getting blasted by the rainbow-haired hip-hop star. However, instead of hitting back in the same manner, he used this chance to troll him.

Sloth took to Instagram to share a screenshot of his private message with Tekashi, in which the latter asked him if he could let him be the guest star in the next episode of “Fire in the Booth”. In response, the TV presenter said, “Sorry fire in the booth is only for people that can RAP,” completely thrashing Tekashi’s skills.

Not one to remain silent after being roasted like that, the “Trollz” rapper went off, “F**k you u fat p***y.” Sloth clearly did not let Tekashi’s attack get to him because he then replied, “Bless up splinter,” along with a crying-laughing emoji.

<br />

Sloth was clearly not the only one laughing here, because a lot of people in the comment section left the same emojis while praising him for roasting Tekashi. Someone even suggested, “You should have put him on the show and said this live to him during the show.” Meanwhile, an individual called him the “goat” for telling Tekashi that.

“Hahahahahaha! You are a solid platinum G!” another person wrote, as someone said, “I don’t know u but you got my respect for this one, we need more grown people like this, blessing.” On the other hand, an online user commented, “That’s how all DJ’s should treat him. You get more salutes that many out here.” There was also one person who said, “You the man. That kid a skitted hair [rat] he doesn’t deserve any light.”